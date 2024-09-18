Land-for-Job Scam: Rouse Avenue Court Summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav

Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday issued a summons to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his children Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused in the land-for-job money laundering case. The court has asked them to appear before it on October 7.

The court has also summoned Akhileshwar Singh, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Singh, and Kiran Devi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet against 11 accused on August 6. Four of the accused have died. It is to be noted that Tej Pratap Yadav has been summoned for the first time in land for a job case.

What is the Land-for-Job Scam? In May 2022, the CBI filed a new case against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members because they stole land from candidates in exchange for railroad jobs from 2008 to 2009 while he was the Union railway minister in the UPA government.

This was weeks after Yadav was freed on bail in the fodder scam, in which a special court had found him guilty. The CBI said that between 2004 and 2009, Yadav received financial benefits in the form of real property transferred into his family members' names rather than having "substitutes" appointed to Group D Posts in various railway zones.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal, who is charged in a land-for-job money laundering case, on medical grounds.