Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia; Two Of A Family Killed

Two neighbours fought late on Wednesday night over a land dispute in Kharid village of Sikandarpur in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Images of victims killed over land dispute (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Ballia: At least two persons were killed and two others injured after an argument over an old land dispute turned deadly in Kharid village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Wednesday night, police said.

The victims, Anil Yadav and his nephew Pankaj Yadav received serious injuries in an attack by the opposite party and succumbed in hospital later, Ballia Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said. He said two more persons were also injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police said the land dispute has been going on for many years between the two families, and there has been a court stay also in the matter. A month ago, an altercation was triggered between the two sides, which led to police complaints and the registering of FIRs against both sides. Police said they were also preparing to file charge sheets in the cases.

Superintendent of Police, Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Omveer Singh speaking about the incident (ETV Bharat)

Citing a complaint by the victims’ family, SP Singh stated that the main accused, Ramjeet Yadav, and his sons, Niranjan Yadav, Neeraj Yadav, and Manish Yadav, along with others, entered the victims' house and attacked the family, injuring four members, of whom two succumbed to serious injuries at a hospital.

Following the incident, the family of the victims accused the local police of inaction in the past even as they had registered repeated complaints.

“The police failed to take timely action in the past despite our complaints. This is why the unfortunate incident took place,” said a family member. “We demand strict action against the perpetrators and the police officials who failed to prevent this tragedy.”

Police said they were awaiting a formal complaint from the family, after which they would take further action.

Meanwhile, additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order in the area as the incident has sparked tension in the region.

