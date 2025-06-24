Land Acquisition Near Devanahalli: Karnataka Govt Offers To Drop 495 Acres, Farmers Demand Exclusion Of Entire 1,772 Acres

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to drop 495 acres of land belonging to three villages of Channarayapatna Hobli near Devanahalli from acquisition for the proposed hi-tech defence and aerospace park.

The decision came a day ahead of a proposed march of farmers from across the state to Devanahalli to express solidarity with farmers, who have been on an indefinite protest for the past four years against the government's decision to acquire their plots.

"Owing to the farmers' demand, the government has decided to exclude 495 acres belonging to Channarayapatna, Mattibarlu and Shtrotriya Tellohalli from acquisition. For the first time in the history of the state, such a vast tract of land is being dropped from acquisition after identifying it for industrial purposes. So I request the farmers to end their protest and cooperate with the government," state industries minister M B Patil appealed to farmers after a meeting with Devanahalli MLA and state food and civil supplies minister K H Muniyappa.

This 495-acre is a portion of the 1,772 acres of land spread across 13 villages identified for acquisition in August 2021. Protesting against the proposal, farmers of these villages have been on an indefinite protest for the last 1,178 days. These farmers, who have lost portions of their plots twice in the past for other industrial projects, are not ready to part with their remaining land.

Patil said that the government will go ahead with the acquisition of the remaining 1,232 acres as identified earlier. "Farmers will have two options; either they can accept cash compensation to be decided by the deputy commissioner or opt for 10,771 square feet of developed land per acre," Patil said.

The farmers however rejected the government's decision and said tomorrow's march will be held as planned. "By excluding only a portion of land, the government is trying to divide farmers but it will not succeed in its plans. Until and unless the entire 1,772 acres is excluded from acquisition we will not withdraw our protest," said Karahalli Srinivas, a farmers' leader.

He said around 6,000 farmers, writers, artists, thinkers will take part in tomorrow's 'Devanahalli Chalo', where the government will be urged to drop the entire proposed acquisition.