'Bihar Free From Unemployment Post-Nov 14': Tejashwi Leaves For Delhi To Appear In Court For Land-For-Jobs Case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the land-for-jobs case on Monday. All parties were asked to be present at court.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, have arrived in Delhi on Sunday. The family is set to attend the hearing at Rouse Avenue Court in a case related to the land-for-jobs scam on Monday.
The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments and examining evidence on August 25, 2025 and set the next hearing date for October 13. It had directed all the accused, including Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi to appear in person.
#WATCH | On reaching Delhi airport, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, " we have come to delhi because the court has asked us to come here." pic.twitter.com/zLGXr4t9xV— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025
The land-for-jobs scam dates back to 2004-2009, when Lalu was the Railway Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and recruitment for Group D posts took place in the Jabalpur Zone of the West Central Railway. It was alleged that the accused had allegedly asked candidates to transfer their land to their family and associates at a low price in exchange for jobs. On May 18, 2022, CBI filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including Lalu, Rabri, their two daughters, Tejashwi and several others.
Before departing for Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi told in Patna airport that the ruling party is upset by his announcement of providing jobs but he will do what he has promised. Every family in Bihar will have a government job within 20 months of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government, he reiterated.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, " the family that does not have a government job will get a government job, and from november 14 onwards, the people of bihar will be free from unemployment." pic.twitter.com/47lO1bflrN— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025
Tejashwi further said that when they were in power, government jobs were provided to millions of unemployed youth. "The youth of Bihar know very well who can work for them and will support the India bloc this time, as their hopes will be fulfilled only if the grand alliance forms the government. Bihar will see a major change after November 14 when Assembly election results will be declared," he said.
"We have promised to provide a government job to one person in every household, and I will definitely fulfill that promise. November 14 onwards, Bihar will be free from unemployment," Tejashwi said.
On reaching New Delhi airport, Tejashwi said, "We have come to Delhi because the court has asked us to come here."
Also Read