'Bihar Free From Unemployment Post-Nov 14': Tejashwi Leaves For Delhi To Appear In Court For Land-For-Jobs Case

File photo of Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav attending Bihar Pradesh State Council meeting in Patna ( IANS )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 12, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST 2 Min Read

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, have arrived in Delhi on Sunday. The family is set to attend the hearing at Rouse Avenue Court in a case related to the land-for-jobs scam on Monday. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments and examining evidence on August 25, 2025 and set the next hearing date for October 13. It had directed all the accused, including Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi to appear in person. The land-for-jobs scam dates back to 2004-2009, when Lalu was the Railway Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and recruitment for Group D posts took place in the Jabalpur Zone of the West Central Railway. It was alleged that the accused had allegedly asked candidates to transfer their land to their family and associates at a low price in exchange for jobs. On May 18, 2022, CBI filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including Lalu, Rabri, their two daughters, Tejashwi and several others.