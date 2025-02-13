"There'll Be No Impact, People Have Recognised BJP": Lalu Yadav On Whether Delhi Results Will Influence Bihar Assembly Polls

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday downplayed the impact of the Delhi election results on Bihar, asserting that the BJP stands no chance of forming a government in the state. Speaking to the media, Yadav claimed that the people have now recognised the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP," Lalu Yadav said. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, ending over 10 years rule of by the Kejriwal government.

The AAP won just 22 seats against 62 in 2020 assembly polls while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row. However, several NDA leaders have emphasized that it will perform even better in Bihar assembly polls, scheduled later this year, than Delhi.

Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday asserted that Bihar is benefitting from the work of the double-engine government and that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win in the state in the forthwith Assembly polls in a better way than Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jha emphasised that because of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, people have been able to better understand Bihar for the last 20 years. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday exuded confidence that the party, after Delhi, will form a strong government in Bihar too under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "After Delhi, a strong NDA government will be formed in Bihar too under the leadership of PM Modi. The current Bihar government is working very well. In the last 10 years, the people have given a second chance to BJP in multiple states. We will form a strong government in Bihar too," the BJP MP said.

Recently, around 30 Bihar MPs from BJP, JD(U), and other parties of NDA met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

While on the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on being asked if Delhi's result will affect Bihar elections, said, "Bihar is Bihar - they (BJP) will have to understand this."