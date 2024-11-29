ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Yadav Confident Of RJD Victory In 2025 Bihar Elections

Lalu Yadav declared RJD's victory in next year's Bihar elections, criticised Nitish Kumar's leadership, and supported ballot paper voting over EVMs during a health visit.

Lalu Yadav declared RJD's victory in next year's Bihar elections, criticised Nitish Kumar's leadership, and supported ballot paper voting over EVMs during a health visit.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expressed confidence in his party's success in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for next year. Speaking on the matter, Lalu firmly stated, "Our party will win in the elections." When questioned about Nitish Kumar, who is expected to lead the state government during the elections, Lalu responded cryptically, "We have seen Nitish, and we will see."

His remarks hint at his party's readiness to challenge the leadership of Nitish Kumar, who has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics.

In response to the ongoing opposition concerns regarding the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Lalu Yadav weighed in on the debate. With the opposition continuously raising doubts about EVMs, some leaders have suggested that elections should revert to being conducted via ballot papers. Lalu voiced his agreement with this position, stating, "Elections should definitely be held with ballot papers."

Lalu Yadav travelled to Delhi from Patna on Friday for a routine health checkup following his kidney transplant. He is expected to return to Patna by Monday, December 2. " I am doing fine and will return to Patna on Monday," the RJD supremo said. This follows his recent health journey, including a checkup in Singapore in August and surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute.

Read More

  1. Rahul Gandhi Is Right, Adani Must Be Arrested: Lalu
  2. With Tejashwi Away In J'khand, Father Lalu Pens Birthday Message

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expressed confidence in his party's success in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for next year. Speaking on the matter, Lalu firmly stated, "Our party will win in the elections." When questioned about Nitish Kumar, who is expected to lead the state government during the elections, Lalu responded cryptically, "We have seen Nitish, and we will see."

His remarks hint at his party's readiness to challenge the leadership of Nitish Kumar, who has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics.

In response to the ongoing opposition concerns regarding the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Lalu Yadav weighed in on the debate. With the opposition continuously raising doubts about EVMs, some leaders have suggested that elections should revert to being conducted via ballot papers. Lalu voiced his agreement with this position, stating, "Elections should definitely be held with ballot papers."

Lalu Yadav travelled to Delhi from Patna on Friday for a routine health checkup following his kidney transplant. He is expected to return to Patna by Monday, December 2. " I am doing fine and will return to Patna on Monday," the RJD supremo said. This follows his recent health journey, including a checkup in Singapore in August and surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute.

Read More

  1. Rahul Gandhi Is Right, Adani Must Be Arrested: Lalu
  2. With Tejashwi Away In J'khand, Father Lalu Pens Birthday Message

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LALU YADAV HEALTHRJD CHIEF LALU YADAV IN DELHI2025 BIHAR ELECTIONSLALU YADAV CONFIDENT OF RJD VICTORY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.