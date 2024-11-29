Lalu Yadav Confident Of RJD Victory In 2025 Bihar Elections

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expressed confidence in his party's success in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for next year. Speaking on the matter, Lalu firmly stated, "Our party will win in the elections." When questioned about Nitish Kumar, who is expected to lead the state government during the elections, Lalu responded cryptically, "We have seen Nitish, and we will see."

His remarks hint at his party's readiness to challenge the leadership of Nitish Kumar, who has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics.

In response to the ongoing opposition concerns regarding the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Lalu Yadav weighed in on the debate. With the opposition continuously raising doubts about EVMs, some leaders have suggested that elections should revert to being conducted via ballot papers. Lalu voiced his agreement with this position, stating, "Elections should definitely be held with ballot papers."

Lalu Yadav travelled to Delhi from Patna on Friday for a routine health checkup following his kidney transplant. He is expected to return to Patna by Monday, December 2. " I am doing fine and will return to Patna on Monday," the RJD supremo said. This follows his recent health journey, including a checkup in Singapore in August and surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute.