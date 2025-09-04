NDA's Bihar Bandh Along With Incidents Of Misbehaviour And Violence Disrupts Life; Lalu Hits Back On Modi And BJP

ETV Bharat / state

Patna: The five-hour Bihar bandh by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) disrupted daily life across the state on Thursday. The vigorous protest was peaceful, but was marked with incidents of misbehaviour, hooliganism, and violence at a few places.

National highways in many of the 38 districts of the state were blocked during the protest, leading to several kilometres-long traffic snarls. Patna, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Munger, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Rohtas were among the worst-affected districts. The protestors burnt tyres at several places to disrupt the movement of vehicles.

The BJP workers stopped and misbehaved with a couple moving on a motorcycle in Bhagalpur, while they forcibly prevented a teacher from going to her school for duty and also thrashed a youth in Jehanabad town. In Ara (Bhojpur), they obstructed an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman to the hospital for some time.

The Bihar bandh was notable for two reasons. It was among those rare ones that are called by the ruling parties, and was led by women party workers to protest the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra of the Congress.

Groups of bandh enforcers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) took to the streets across the state from 7 am to 12 pm.

Armed with banners and placards, they raised slogans against the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and marched around, stopping traffic and asking the few shops that were open in the morning to shut down. Private schools in several cities and towns were closed to prevent problems for students and their guardians in commuting.

Patna saw women cell members of NDA parties moving on the main thoroughfares and then squatting on the roads to stage the protest. Senior BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Jaiswal, Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajya Sabha member Dharmshila Gupta, and state minister Nitin Nabin, joined them in support.

A Patna high court judge was stuck on the road during the bandh and was escorted out by the police, who were keeping a watch on the protestors.

A large number of security personnel were deployed outside the offices of the Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, to prevent any untoward incident and violence by the bandh supporters.