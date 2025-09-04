NDA's Bihar Bandh Along With Incidents Of Misbehaviour And Violence Disrupts Life; Lalu Hits Back On Modi And BJP

Patna: The five-hour Bihar bandh by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) disrupted daily life across the state on Thursday. The vigorous protest was peaceful, but was marked with incidents of misbehaviour, hooliganism, and violence at a few places.
National highways in many of the 38 districts of the state were blocked during the protest, leading to several kilometres-long traffic snarls. Patna, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Gaya, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Munger, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Rohtas were among the worst-affected districts. The protestors burnt tyres at several places to disrupt the movement of vehicles.
The BJP workers stopped and misbehaved with a couple moving on a motorcycle in Bhagalpur, while they forcibly prevented a teacher from going to her school for duty and also thrashed a youth in Jehanabad town. In Ara (Bhojpur), they obstructed an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman to the hospital for some time.
The Bihar bandh was notable for two reasons. It was among those rare ones that are called by the ruling parties, and was led by women party workers to protest the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra of the Congress.
Groups of bandh enforcers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) took to the streets across the state from 7 am to 12 pm.
Armed with banners and placards, they raised slogans against the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and marched around, stopping traffic and asking the few shops that were open in the morning to shut down. Private schools in several cities and towns were closed to prevent problems for students and their guardians in commuting.
Patna saw women cell members of NDA parties moving on the main thoroughfares and then squatting on the roads to stage the protest. Senior BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Jaiswal, Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajya Sabha member Dharmshila Gupta, and state minister Nitin Nabin, joined them in support.
A Patna high court judge was stuck on the road during the bandh and was escorted out by the police, who were keeping a watch on the protestors.
A large number of security personnel were deployed outside the offices of the Opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, to prevent any untoward incident and violence by the bandh supporters.
“The INDI Alliance people hurled abuses about the deceased mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were so indecent that we cannot even repeat it. She had nothing to do with politics. Such things are completely against our country’s culture. It is the culture of the RJD and Congress,” Jaiswal told ETV Bharat.
“The bandh was called by the women's cells and fronts of all the member parties of the NDA in the state. It was spontaneous, peaceful and completely successful. We kept the emergency services and trains out of its purview. Rahul and Tejashwi must feel that the mother of a person has the same status as everybody’s mother in our culture,” Jaiswal added.
A video of a man shouting expletives against Modi from a dais during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga surfaced on August 27. A 25-year-old accused was arrested soon after, but the BJP took up the issue and has been protesting since then.
Its leaders and workers raided the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram in Patna. They also ransacked the Congress office in Begusarai and indulged in fights with its workers at a couple of other places.
Modi reacted to the issue on September 2 after returning from his Japan and China and expressed that he was “deeply hurt”. He added that he might personally forgive the Congress and the RJD, but the people would never pardon them.
Meanwhile, RJD president Lalu Prasad slammed Modi and the BJP over the Bihar bandh and the incidents of violence and misbehaviour during it.
“Has Prime Minister Modi given instructions to the people of the BJP to abuse the entire Bihar and the mothers, sisters and daughters of all the Biharis? The Gujaratis should not take the Biharis so lightly. This is Bihar,” Lalu posted on X after the five-hour bandh got over.
क्या प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भाजपाइयों को आदेश दिया है कि आज पूरे बिहार और बिहारियों की माताओं-बहनों और बेटियों को गाली दो?— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 4, 2025
गुजराती लोग बिहारियों को इतने हल्के में ना लें? यह बिहार है।
बीजेपी के गुंडे-मव्वाली सम्मानित शिक्षिकाओं, राह चलती महिलाओं, छात्राओं, गर्भवती महिलाओं,…
“The goondas and hooligans of the BJP are abusing honourable teachers, women moving on the streets, girl students, pregnant women, elderly people and journalists. They are assaulting and misbehaving with them. Is this appropriate?” asked Lalu further.
