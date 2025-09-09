ETV Bharat / state

Lalu - Rabri Conduct Pind Daan Rituals At Gaya For Ancestors

By Ratnesh Kumar

Gaya: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his former wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, headed to Gaya Ji, around 100 km south of Patna, on Tuesday to perform ‘Pind Daan’ rituals for their departed ancestors. Their younger son and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, daughter-in-law Rachel aka Rajshree Yadav, and grandchildren also accompanied them.

Pind Daan is a sacred Hindu ritual where ‘pinds’ or balls made of rice and other materials are offered as food to the deceased ancestors, along with prayers for their ‘moksha’ – salvation or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

The timing of their visit coincided with the ‘Pitri Paksha’ or the 15-day period before the Durga Puja (Navratra) during which people perform rituals at the Vishnupad Temple (which is said to have the footprints of Lord Vishnu) and its surroundings for their parents and relatives who have passed away.

Wearing a red-and-white check kurta and white pyjama, Lalu,78, arrived at the temple campus in a wheelchair with Rabri and others in tow. A few senior party leaders also accompanied them.

The ‘pandas’ or priests of the Vishnupad Temple were ready with all the arrangements at the ‘Solah Vedi’ (16 platforms or altars for performing rituals) and waited to welcome the RJD’s first family. Heavy security arrangements were also made at the temple campus for the VIP visit. While Lalu and Rabri were former chief ministers, Tejashwi is the leader of the Opposition of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and a former deputy chief minister.

Lalu - Rabri Conduct Pind Daan Rituals At Gaya For Ancestors (ETV Bharat)

“Lalu Yadav came with his family to this city of liberation and performed the rituals associated with Pind Daan. His wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi, and daughter-in-law Rajshree were also present with him,” priest Chhotu Guput of the Vishnupad Temple told ETV Bharat.

This was the first time that the RJD chief and members of his family went to Gaya together to perform the rituals. They also prayed inside the temple, during which the common devotees were stopped outside.

“My father has not been keeping well, and it was his wish to come to visit here for the darshan (to see) of Lord Vishnu. This is an emotional and important moment for us because it is the first time that the entire family is together for a religious purpose,” Tejashwi said on the occasion.

However, Lalu had previously visited the temple when he was the Union railway minister during the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2009.