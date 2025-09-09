Lalu - Rabri Conduct Pind Daan Rituals At Gaya For Ancestors
Published : September 9, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
By Ratnesh Kumar
Gaya: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and his former wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, headed to Gaya Ji, around 100 km south of Patna, on Tuesday to perform ‘Pind Daan’ rituals for their departed ancestors. Their younger son and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, daughter-in-law Rachel aka Rajshree Yadav, and grandchildren also accompanied them.
Pind Daan is a sacred Hindu ritual where ‘pinds’ or balls made of rice and other materials are offered as food to the deceased ancestors, along with prayers for their ‘moksha’ – salvation or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.
The timing of their visit coincided with the ‘Pitri Paksha’ or the 15-day period before the Durga Puja (Navratra) during which people perform rituals at the Vishnupad Temple (which is said to have the footprints of Lord Vishnu) and its surroundings for their parents and relatives who have passed away.
Wearing a red-and-white check kurta and white pyjama, Lalu,78, arrived at the temple campus in a wheelchair with Rabri and others in tow. A few senior party leaders also accompanied them.
The ‘pandas’ or priests of the Vishnupad Temple were ready with all the arrangements at the ‘Solah Vedi’ (16 platforms or altars for performing rituals) and waited to welcome the RJD’s first family. Heavy security arrangements were also made at the temple campus for the VIP visit. While Lalu and Rabri were former chief ministers, Tejashwi is the leader of the Opposition of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and a former deputy chief minister.
“Lalu Yadav came with his family to this city of liberation and performed the rituals associated with Pind Daan. His wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi, and daughter-in-law Rajshree were also present with him,” priest Chhotu Guput of the Vishnupad Temple told ETV Bharat.
This was the first time that the RJD chief and members of his family went to Gaya together to perform the rituals. They also prayed inside the temple, during which the common devotees were stopped outside.
“My father has not been keeping well, and it was his wish to come to visit here for the darshan (to see) of Lord Vishnu. This is an emotional and important moment for us because it is the first time that the entire family is together for a religious purpose,” Tejashwi said on the occasion.
However, Lalu had previously visited the temple when he was the Union railway minister during the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2009.
The priests of Gaya, especially those of the Vishnupad Temple, maintain records of the past generations of visitors, and they fished out the one related to Lalu and past members of his family tree who had visited the place to offer prayers.
Shambu Nath Bagicha, the priest who helped Lalu and Rabri perform the rituals, said: “This was the second visit of Lalu ji to the place. He had performed the Pind Daan rituals for his ancestors during his previous visit, and performed them during this visit also. He also wrote in our register (of records) about his visit. The details of the members of his family have also been recorded in it.”
It was unclear whether the RJD chief’s elder but estranged son, Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, accompanied him or not, but the records register of the priest signed by Lalu and Rabri mentioned that he (Tej Pratap) was also present on the occasion.
Lalu’s Gaya visit could not have gone without a touch of politics, especially when Bihar is already poised for Assembly polls, expected to be held this November.
“Kudos to our party chief. He visited the Vishnupad Temple with his family. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes here for public rallies and goes away,” Bodh Gaya RJD MLA Kumar Sarvajit said.
Modi had come to Gaya on August 22 to launch several development and welfare projects, conduct a roadshow and address a public rally. He did not visit any temple, though in 2015, he had visited the UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple, which marks the place where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment to become the Buddha.
As the religious rituals came to an end, Tejashwi told reporters: “We seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu for Bihar so that the people are liberated from unemployment, inflation, and corruption. They get jobs. Industries come here, and the state becomes number one in the country.”
Tejashwi asserted that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has come under pressure due to the RJD’s Mai-Bahin Yojana, which promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women across the state.
“The Nitish government is now distributing Rs 10,000 among women. It is a copycat government which is just aping our vision,” the leader of the Opposition added.
Lalu, Rabri and other members of their family returned to Patna after performing rituals and praying at the Vishnupad Temple.
