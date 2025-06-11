Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns 78: A Leader Who Spoke the Language Of Common Man

Patna: "A leader who spoke in common man's language," that's how a senior figure in Bihar politics, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, remembers Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, with whom he worked since his early student life.

As the former Bihar Chief Minister and stalwart in state politics, Lalu Yadav, celebrates his 78th birthday on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh shared memories with ETV Bharat of his longtime friend.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh speaking about Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Popular Leader

According to Vashishtha Narayan Singh, Lalu was a student leader who raised and fought for the rights of students. Seeing the leader in him, Jayaprakash Narayanan made him a senior member of the steering committee of the JP movement.

When Lalu Yadav became the Chief Minister of Bihar, Vashisht Narayan Singh, who was also a member of the cabinet, remembers, he maintained good coordination with his colleagues. He used to discuss with all his ministers how to run the government. "Sitting together for food was his habit," quipped Vashishtha Narayan Singh.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh fondly remembers Lalu Prasad Yadav as a simple man who maintained friendship beyond the political spectrum. In 1994, when he decided to resign from the cabinet, Lalu persuaded him not to, and when he insisted, Lalu requested him to stay with him in the party.

"Lalu Yadav became such a big leader in Bihar politics because he communicates with people in the common man's language. This is the reason that the impact of his speech was liked more by the village and many people," he said.

The Foodie In Lalu

Vashishtha Narayan Singh shared that Lalu Prasad has always had a passion for food and drink. He was not only keen on eating but also enjoyed cooking. "Once, while we were sitting together, Lalu Prasad suddenly expressed a craving for khichdi. He took it upon himself to prepare the dish, adding a variety of spices. The khichdi he made with mint was particularly delicious," he recalled.