ETV Bharat / state

Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns 78: A Leader Who Spoke The Language Of Common Man

JD(U) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh shares memories with ETV Bharat of his longtime friend and associate from his student life

Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns 78: A Leader Who Spoke the Language Of Common Man
Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife Rabri Devi (left) (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST

Updated : June 11, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

2 Min Read

Patna: "A leader who spoke in common man's language," that's how a senior figure in Bihar politics, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, remembers Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, with whom he worked since his early student life.

As the former Bihar Chief Minister and stalwart in state politics, Lalu Yadav, celebrates his 78th birthday on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh shared memories with ETV Bharat of his longtime friend.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh speaking about Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Popular Leader

According to Vashishtha Narayan Singh, Lalu was a student leader who raised and fought for the rights of students. Seeing the leader in him, Jayaprakash Narayanan made him a senior member of the steering committee of the JP movement.

When Lalu Yadav became the Chief Minister of Bihar, Vashisht Narayan Singh, who was also a member of the cabinet, remembers, he maintained good coordination with his colleagues. He used to discuss with all his ministers how to run the government. "Sitting together for food was his habit," quipped Vashishtha Narayan Singh.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh fondly remembers Lalu Prasad Yadav as a simple man who maintained friendship beyond the political spectrum. In 1994, when he decided to resign from the cabinet, Lalu persuaded him not to, and when he insisted, Lalu requested him to stay with him in the party.

"Lalu Yadav became such a big leader in Bihar politics because he communicates with people in the common man's language. This is the reason that the impact of his speech was liked more by the village and many people," he said.

The Foodie In Lalu

Vashishtha Narayan Singh shared that Lalu Prasad has always had a passion for food and drink. He was not only keen on eating but also enjoyed cooking. "Once, while we were sitting together, Lalu Prasad suddenly expressed a craving for khichdi. He took it upon himself to prepare the dish, adding a variety of spices. The khichdi he made with mint was particularly delicious," he recalled.

Patna: "A leader who spoke in common man's language," that's how a senior figure in Bihar politics, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, remembers Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, with whom he worked since his early student life.

As the former Bihar Chief Minister and stalwart in state politics, Lalu Yadav, celebrates his 78th birthday on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh shared memories with ETV Bharat of his longtime friend.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh speaking about Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Popular Leader

According to Vashishtha Narayan Singh, Lalu was a student leader who raised and fought for the rights of students. Seeing the leader in him, Jayaprakash Narayanan made him a senior member of the steering committee of the JP movement.

When Lalu Yadav became the Chief Minister of Bihar, Vashisht Narayan Singh, who was also a member of the cabinet, remembers, he maintained good coordination with his colleagues. He used to discuss with all his ministers how to run the government. "Sitting together for food was his habit," quipped Vashishtha Narayan Singh.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh fondly remembers Lalu Prasad Yadav as a simple man who maintained friendship beyond the political spectrum. In 1994, when he decided to resign from the cabinet, Lalu persuaded him not to, and when he insisted, Lalu requested him to stay with him in the party.

"Lalu Yadav became such a big leader in Bihar politics because he communicates with people in the common man's language. This is the reason that the impact of his speech was liked more by the village and many people," he said.

The Foodie In Lalu

Vashishtha Narayan Singh shared that Lalu Prasad has always had a passion for food and drink. He was not only keen on eating but also enjoyed cooking. "Once, while we were sitting together, Lalu Prasad suddenly expressed a craving for khichdi. He took it upon himself to prepare the dish, adding a variety of spices. The khichdi he made with mint was particularly delicious," he recalled.

Last Updated : June 11, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LALU YADAV BIRTHDAYBIHAR NEWSLALU PRASAD YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.