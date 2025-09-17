ETV Bharat / state

Over 1.5 Lakh People On Brink Of Losing Homes As Ganga-Fulhar Embankment Breach Floods Bengal's Bhutni

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST 3 Min Read

Malda: More than 1.5 lakh residents in Malda district of West Bengal are staring at the possibility of losing their homes as Ganga and Fulhar rivers continue to swell dangerously, breaching embankments in Bhutni Char (island). Nearly a month ago, the Fulhar river's embankment broke in Kata Dam area of Dakshin Chandipur Gram Panchayat under Manikchak block. On Tuesday, the Ganga river also breached embankment in Paschim Ratanpur village of Bilaimari Gram Panchayat in Ratua-I block. Following this, floodwater has entered Bhutni Char rapidly, cutting off communication with the mainland. As per sources, boats are now the only mode of travel. The Fulhar breach on August 13 flooded many parts of Bhutni, but water receded after a few days and road communication too was restored in some days. While many believed that the worst was over, the Ganga embankment now breached, with floodwaters entering houses and isolating the villages. A local capturing the flood situation in Bhutni, on his mobile phone (ETV Bharat) The irrigation department is attempting to protect the remaining parts of the breached embankment. Villagers, however, are questioning why the structure failed so quickly, despite being built recently at a cost of over Rs six crore. A temporary ring shield of shalballa (bamboo piles) had also been erected, but the Ganga has already overflowed it. At 8 AM on Tuesday, the Ganga was flowing at 25.33 metres, which is three centimetres above the danger level of 25.30 metres. At the same time, the Fulhar level stood at 27.97 metres, almost 54 centimetres above its danger level of 27.43 metres. Heavy rainfall in North India and Nepal has worsened the situation, and the Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall in the coming days.