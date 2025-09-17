Over 1.5 Lakh People On Brink Of Losing Homes As Ganga-Fulhar Embankment Breach Floods Bengal's Bhutni
On Tuesday, Ganga was flowing at 25.33 metres, 3cm above danger level of 25.30 metres. Fulhar level stood at 27.97 metres, 54cm above danger level.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
Malda: More than 1.5 lakh residents in Malda district of West Bengal are staring at the possibility of losing their homes as Ganga and Fulhar rivers continue to swell dangerously, breaching embankments in Bhutni Char (island).
Nearly a month ago, the Fulhar river's embankment broke in Kata Dam area of Dakshin Chandipur Gram Panchayat under Manikchak block. On Tuesday, the Ganga river also breached embankment in Paschim Ratanpur village of Bilaimari Gram Panchayat in Ratua-I block. Following this, floodwater has entered Bhutni Char rapidly, cutting off communication with the mainland. As per sources, boats are now the only mode of travel.
The Fulhar breach on August 13 flooded many parts of Bhutni, but water receded after a few days and road communication too was restored in some days. While many believed that the worst was over, the Ganga embankment now breached, with floodwaters entering houses and isolating the villages.
The irrigation department is attempting to protect the remaining parts of the breached embankment. Villagers, however, are questioning why the structure failed so quickly, despite being built recently at a cost of over Rs six crore. A temporary ring shield of shalballa (bamboo piles) had also been erected, but the Ganga has already overflowed it.
At 8 AM on Tuesday, the Ganga was flowing at 25.33 metres, which is three centimetres above the danger level of 25.30 metres. At the same time, the Fulhar level stood at 27.97 metres, almost 54 centimetres above its danger level of 27.43 metres. Heavy rainfall in North India and Nepal has worsened the situation, and the Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall in the coming days.
Meanwhile, till filing of this report, locals alleged they have received little or no help so far. Subhash Chowdhury of Basanttola village said, "Breach of embankment has been reported between Rampirittola and Vasanttola. No official has come here yet. We are living under tarpaulins without any government help."
"Our house has been completely damaged. We haven't received food, medicines or any relief," alleged Seema Chowdhury of Vasanttola.
Another local resident Birbal Mahato said, "We are taking shelter on the embankment about 200 metres from the breached section. My house was already under water after the Fulhar breach. Now Ganga water has also entered. We may have to live here for months, but we don't know if the embankment will hold."
In view of the prevailing situation, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania held an emergency meeting at Manikchak block office and directed officials to make sure that there is no shortage of food, drinking water, toilets and medicines.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pankaj Tamang said two flood shelters have been opened in Mathurapur and that relief materials, drinking water, electricity, toilets and medicines are being arranged. "Nine villages in Bhutni Char are already flooded. More may be affected as water levels rise. Relief will be delivered from today itself,” he said on Tuesday.
Shivnath Gangopadhyay, executive engineer of the irrigation department, admitted that both rivers are flowing above danger levels. "The water is entering through the breach portion so fast that no work is possible now. Repair will begin once the level decreases. A strong embankment was built at West Ratanpur, but it was not foreseen that the Ganga would swell this way," he said.
In response, State irrigation minister Sabina Yasmin blamed the Centre over "lack of cooperation" and fund shortage, and said a report on the embankment breach is awaited. "The full report on the breach is awaited. For now, we cannot say why there was breach. But this is a natural disaster, and we are helpless. The Centre has not given a single penny for erosion and flood prevention. The state government is working with whatever resources are available."
