SC Extends Interim Bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence which claimed eight lives.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan directed the apex court registry to obtain a report from the trial court on the progress of the case and adjourned the proceedings in the matter. On September 26 last year, the Supreme Court allowed Mishra to visit and stay in the NCT of Delhi to look after his ailing mother and also to get treatment for his daughter in the national capital.

The apex court lifted the court’s previous condition, which prohibited Mishra from entering Delhi. The court had made it clear that Mishra should not participate in any public function and he will also not address the media in relation to the sub judice case. It further added that the bar against Mishra entering Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate.

On July 11, the Supreme Court had extended till September 26, interim bail granted Ashish Mishra, who is facing prosecution in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. In January 2023, the top court had granted eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra in the case and it had also directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail.

In October 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district after violence erupted when farmers, who were protesting against the then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

