LAHDC Steps Up Efforts to Combat Changthang’s Winter Fodder Shortage

Leh: The winds of winter have brought with them a challenging reality for the pastoral communities of the Changthang region in Ladakh. Known for its high-altitude grazing pastures and livestock-dependent economy, Changthang fears a grass and fodder shortage this year—a crisis that threatens the livelihoods of its nomadic population.
Livestock is the backbone of this community, with over 3.33 lakh animals, including sheep and goats, in the Changthang belt, out of a total of four lakh livestock in the Leh district. However, insufficient rainfall during the summer months has left pastures barren, raising fears of high mortality rates during the peak winter months.
To combat this, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, has been working to secure feed and fodder under its subsidy scheme. Every year, LAHDC Leh gets feed and fodder from outside Ladakh for the livestock. Combining both Sheep and Animal husbandry, they get feed and fodder worth Rs 5.50 lakh from outside Ladakh.
Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor for Sheep and Animal Husbandry, LAHDC, Leh, said, "This year, the Sheep Department received 7,000 quintals of feed—an increase of 1,000 quintals compared to last year."
According to Yakzee, 80 per cent of this is allocated to Changthang, where most of the livestock is concentrated.
"This year, due to less rainfall during the summer, there has been a shortage of grass in the pastureland and grazing areas. We usually assess the availability of grass in the September-October period to determine whether it is sufficient. Rainfall in May, June, and July is crucial; if it is inadequate, we must prepare for shortages," Yakzee said.
Yakzee said that he recently met with the Lt. Governor Ladakh to submit a proposal for supplementary feed, fodder, and barley.
"He has assured us of arranging a budget for this purpose. We are doing our best to mitigate this risk. Efforts are underway to procure barley, which is highly nutritious, and we have requested financial assistance from the UT administration to support this initiative," Yakzee said.
According to Yakzee, additionally, the sheep department manages several farms, including Stakna and Upshi, where they have collected approximately 1,500 quintals of fodder.
"This reserve is utilised during crises, such as heavy snowfall, to prevent livestock mortality. The fodder is deposited in various fodder banks in the Changthang area, which have capacities ranging from 200 to 1,000 quintals, depending on the livestock population in those regions," said Yakzee.
The council has expedited efforts to distribute emergency feed and fodder ahead of Ladakhi Losar (New Year), typically distributed in January, to ensure livestock are better equipped to face the harsh winters.
Yakzee also highlighted the importance of stocking resources early. "While the Animal Husbandry Department has completed its stocking, the Sheep Husbandry Department is still procuring essential supplies. Typically, all stockings should be completed by November," he added.
Government Support and Innovation
In addition to emergency feed, the government has introduced several measures to reduce livestock mortality. One key initiative is the development of portable kid pens, designed to protect young animals during the kidding season, from December to March.
During this time, heavy snowfall can weaken the mother animals, resulting in insufficient milk supply for the kids, which can lead to high mortality rates. However, with adequate feed and grass, the kids remain healthy, significantly increasing the chances of livestock growth.
"We’ve seen a significant reduction in mortality rates over the past two years due to these efforts. With a 90% subsidy on kid pens, we’ve distributed around 600 units, with another 150 improved models already allocated this year," Tashi explained.
He added, “In 2017-18, the mortality rate was particularly high in areas like Tegazong and Angkung near Korzok in eastern Ladakh.”
He further said, “These kid pens are portable to accommodate the nomadic lifestyle, as livestock owners frequently move from one location to another. This year, we are further improving the design, with 150 new pens already distributed and 100 more in progress.”
Plan to develop fodder and pastureland to create winter reserves
The administration has also shifted its focus toward long-term solutions under the Vibrant Village Program. The program emphasises fodder and pastureland development to create winter reserves and reduce dependence on external feed.
Yakzee shared an example of success. “Last year, we cultivated wheat in Nyungti in the Korzok area, where water levels are favourable. If expanded, this initiative could provide sustainable solutions for Changthang’s grazers,” added Yakzee.
He further said, "Since Ladakh’s transition to Union Territory status, ₹245 crore has been allocated under the Changthang Development Package. Through this funding, we have initiated projects for fodder and pastureland development in several villages to create winter reserves which will cost around Rs 20 to 70 lakh."
He expressed hope that these efforts would eventually make Ladakh self-reliant in feed production, reducing its dependency on regions like Jammu and Ludhiana.
Despite these efforts, challenges persist. Many grazers report insufficient grass in pastures and snowfall — expected even as late as April or May — could worsen the situation.
"We’ve already sent two trucks of emergency feed, but we need to do more. Barley, being highly nutritious, is a priority, and we’ve requested additional financial help from the UT administration to procure it,” Yakzee stated.
Distribution of feed and fodder
He said, “We distribute feed and fodder based on the number of livestock. The department maintains detailed records of livestock as per the census. Those with more livestock receive a higher quantity, while those with fewer livestock receive less. For instance, someone with around 2,000 livestock may get 100-150 quintals of feed. The same approach applies to fodder distribution."
“When we talk about Animal Husbandry feed and fodder, it is not limited to the Changthang belt but also includes the entire Indus or milk belt. This area is a key focus because it has a significant number of milk producers and we also have the milk pasteurization plant. Ensuring sufficient feed and fodder in this belt is essential to support the milk production industry."
Budget Allocation under the Subsidy component in LAHDC Leh
He mentioned that the initiative by the Council aims to bring feed and fodder under the subsidy component, with distinct allocations for Sheep and Animal Husbandry.
He said, “In Sheep Husbandry, ₹3 crore has been allocated, with 20% of the feed distributed to areas with significant livestock populations, such as Gya-Meru, Tangyar, Digger, Largyab, Pachathang, and Trans Singey Lalok. For Animal Husbandry, ₹2.5 crore has been allocated. Since 2021, LAHDC, Leh has received ₹24 crore under the subsidy component, which has been utilised to develop various projects through different departments."