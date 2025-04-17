LAHDC Leh Passes 33% Reservation Bill For Women

Leh: The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, recently passed a resolution during the General Council meeting, granting 33% reservation for women in the upcoming Council Elections.

The resolution, long awaited and widely supported, marks a significant step towards empowering women in Ladakh's political landscape. Councillors, including Tsering Sandup (Panamik), Stanzin Chosphel (Thiksay), and Sonam Norboo (Markha) expressed strong support for the bill, calling it a long-overdue and necessary reform.

This decision is hailed as a milestone for women’s representation and is expected to pave the way for greater participation of women in the decision-making processes.

Dr. Yangchan Dolma, Nominated Councillor for Women, LAHDC Leh, while moving the resolution in the House, said, "I would like to move this resolution for adoption in the 2025 session of the General Council, with a strong demand for the inclusion of 33% women’s reservation in LAHDC Leh in the forthcoming Council Elections 2025–26. Sir, in alignment with the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 and the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill. This proposal stands not as a mere recommendation, but as a long-overdue and necessary structural change. I intend to formally move this resolution and strongly urge the House to engage in discussion and unanimously adopt it through a voice vote."

"The implementation of 33% reservation for women in LAHDC will empower Ladakhi women with rightful political representation and reinforce grassroots democracy. By taking this bold step, LAHDC Leh will send a powerful and historic message that Ladakh is committed to equity, justice, and inclusive governance," she said.

"This will inspire them to take an active role in the decision-making and policy-shaping processes that define our region’s future. The time to act is now, and history will remember those who stand on the right side of progress and justice," she quipped.

Smanla Dorjey Nurboo, Councillor from Saspol, dubbed the move as a good initiative. "We support its proposal in the House. During the recent MP elections, it was also included in the Congress national manifesto, and a resolution was passed at the national party level. One of the most important points is Adi Aabadi, Poora Haq (First citizens, full rights)."

"We have proposed that instead of a 33% reservation, there should be a 50% reservation for women in the House. I believe reservation is meant to bring women to a level playing field, especially those who have been left behind over the years. It should be implemented without delay," said Nurboo.

He added, "We can call this a historic step because although the conversation around it has happened many times before, it was never implemented. This will provide a platform for women, but we cannot expect immediate change. Even with handholding, it will take time. However, I believe it will be a good beginning. No matter how many seats are reserved, even if just one strong woman leader emerges, she will pave the way forward for other aspiring women leaders.”

"It should be properly implemented by the Centre. At present, even, we are uncertain about what will happen to the Hill Councils if Ladakh is granted a legislature. If not a full-fledged legislature, even an upgraded Territorial Council would mean that the Hill Council would no longer function as a local body. In that case, whether a local body can introduce or implement reservation becomes a question. We are hopeful that the implementation will be smooth and effective," he said.

Kunzes Dolma, Vice President of LBA, said, "On December 3, during the talks with the High-Powered Committee, a 33% reservation was announced. Additionally, the councillors in the Hill Council unanimously passed the bill. Now the government should realise the importance of implementing it—it will give the necessary push."

"Through this bill, we have clearly shown the public that such reservation is needed. It will definitely pave the way for women. After implementation, out of the 26 elected councillors in the Hill Council, around 8 to 9 will be women, and their opinions will finally reach the Council. Usually, our voices do not reach the Council office—you will often only see men meeting the councillors," added Dolma.

"Most women's issues often get sidelined. If women become councillors, it will encourage others to step forward. Women who are facing problems will then have someone they can talk to—someone who is actually in a position to make decisions. Naturally, this will impact the decision-making and policy-making processes," said Dolma.

"Women are natural leaders. They lead with empathy and often make decisions with emotional intelligence rather than being purely rational, and that perspective is crucial for good governance. Look at countries led by women — like Iceland, Finland, and New Zealand. These nations consistently rank among the top five in the world in terms of happiness, development, and gender equity. Women think of holistic development, be it the environment or other sectors,” said Dolma.

Stanzin Chosphel, Councillor from Thiksay, said, "This is a great opportunity for women. In the past, women have contested elections but were unable to win, and that’s why women’s representation is so important. Through this reservation, women will finally get the opportunity they deserve, which is why we have supported the Reservation Bill."

"Even earlier, women’s associations and leaders have consistently demanded 33% reservation. Congratulations to all the women of Ladakh—today, women are excelling, even more than men in areas like education. All they need now is the opportunity," Chosphel said.

Tsering Sandup, Councillor from Panamik, who supported the bill, said, "Reservation for women is important, as the male and female populations are almost equal. I’ve been in the Council for 10 years, and women’s representation has been limited to nominations."

"One nominated councillor is not enough; the funding and approach are restricted, and all the expectations of women in Leh fall on this single representative. With this bill, there will be equal representation. I’m hopeful for a significant change in the Council, which has predominantly been run by men. This move also promises a positive shift in society. In the Panchayat, we already have 33% reservation, and this step forward is a welcome one. We have fully supported the bill in the House," Sandup concluded.