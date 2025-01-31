Lady Police Officer To Retire After Promotion And Posting Within 24 Hours

Parvathipuram: A lady police officer is set to retire in just 24 hours of taking charge at her new place of posting in Andhra Pradesh. L Nageswari was promoted to Additional SP and posted at the newly formed Parvathipuram Manyam district on Andhra Pradesh where she studied up to Class V. But she will retire within 24 hours of taking charge on Friday evening.

Nageswari joined the police in 1989 and was recently promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Additional SP. Her appointment aligns with the rule that officers must be in service at the time of their retirement. She officially signed the file at her new place of posting on Thursday and will retire as an Additional SP on Friday evening.

A career of service and dedication

Nageswari's career in law enforcement spans decades, with service in various capacities across different regions. She started her education in Parvathipuram, where she attended RCM Girls' School up to Class V. She later completed her matriculation at Bobbili CBM School and went on to pursue her intermediate and degree education in Vizianagaram. Her career in the police department has been remarkable as she rose through the ranks to serve Telangana region after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. She followed in the footsteps of her father, who also served in the police. Nageswari’s retirement comes full circle, as she concludes her career in the same area where she started her educational journey, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service.