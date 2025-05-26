ETV Bharat / state

Lady Dental Surgeon Surrenders Before Kanpur Court, Booked For Death Of Two Who Had Hair Transplant Under Her And Died

Police investigations showed she had a degree in dental surgery, but wrongfully treated hair transplant cases

Lady Dental Surgeon Surrenders Before Kanpur Court, Booked For Death Of Two Who Had Hair Transplant Under Her and Died
File photo of Dr Anushka Tiwari (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST

Updated : May 26, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST

Kanpur: Dr. Anushka Tiwari of Kanpur surrendered in the additional district judge’s court, Kanpur on Monday in the case of the two engineers, who died after undergoing hair transplant. She was wanted by the police but was allegedly absconding.

ACP Kalyanpur, Abhishek Pandey, said that Dr. Anushka, the accused in this case of death of the two engineers after they underwent hair transplant, was absconding. Several police teams were trying to locate Dr. Anushka.

On Monday, Dr. Anushka surrendered in the Kanpur court. A few days ago, while arguing her side of the case during the hearing in the ADJ court, Dr. Anushka had said that she did not do the hair transplant, but another doctor, who is a resident of Barra, had done the treatment.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the hair transplant was done for Rs 40,000. According to the primary information, Dr. Anushka had done both surgeries, the police said. But, she appeared in the ADJ court and said that she did not do these surgeries.

Significantly, Dr. Anushka Tiwari has a Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) degree from Manav Rachna Dental College. Police officers are surprised to hear about the dental surgeon, who has a BDS degree, undertaking the hair transplant.

