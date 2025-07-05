ETV Bharat / state

Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Aid To Be Rs 1,500 After Diwali: MP CM Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav announced an increase in monthly benefit for Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries to Rs 1,500, up from current amount of Rs 1,250.

File photo of Mohan Yadav
File photo of Mohan Yadav (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST

1 Min Read

Singrauli: More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 after Diwali, up from the current Rs 1,250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. He said a special budget of Rs 27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including Rs 18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme.

"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive Rs 1,250 plus an additional Rs 250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to Rs 1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here on Friday. He also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of Rs 672 crore in assistance.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The aid at the time was Rs 1,000, which was gradually raised to Rs 1,250. The scheme is credited with giving the ruling BJP a resounding victory in the November 2023 assembly polls. Yadav also said more than 9,000 tribal families have been granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act. He promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Read More

  1. Indore Woman Overcomes Triple Disability To Secure Government Job
  2. Madhya Pradesh: Betul Teacher Gets Justice After 42 Years

Singrauli: More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 after Diwali, up from the current Rs 1,250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. He said a special budget of Rs 27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including Rs 18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme.

"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive Rs 1,250 plus an additional Rs 250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to Rs 1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here on Friday. He also stated that 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving a total of Rs 672 crore in assistance.

The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The aid at the time was Rs 1,000, which was gradually raised to Rs 1,250. The scheme is credited with giving the ruling BJP a resounding victory in the November 2023 assembly polls. Yadav also said more than 9,000 tribal families have been granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act. He promised 33 per cent reservation for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Read More

  1. Indore Woman Overcomes Triple Disability To Secure Government Job
  2. Madhya Pradesh: Betul Teacher Gets Justice After 42 Years

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LADLI BEHNA YOJANALADLI BEHNA YOJANA MONTHLY AIDMP CM MOHAN YADAVMP LADLI BEHNA YOJANAMADHYA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.