Ladli Behna Yojana Aid To Gradually Rise To Rs 3000, Says MP CM; Cong Hits Back At 'Empty Talk'

MP Chief Minister Yadav transferred Rs 1553 crore into accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana during function held in Dewas.

File photo of MP CM Mohan Yadav
File photo of MP CM Mohan Yadav (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 7:03 AM IST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the monthly aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana will be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 1,250. During a function held in Dewas, Yadav transferred Rs 1553 crore into the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana.

"I want to tell sisters that we are transferring Rs 1250 now. Don't worry, we will increase this amount to Rs 3,000 gradually," Yadav said. Hitting back, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari in a post on X said the issue of rise in the aid continued to be just talk, which was being repeated so often that "the importance of making announcements has ended".

Like former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yadav was also "lying to his beloved sisters", Patwari added.

"The budget is not increasing as promised, it is continuously decreasing. New names of beneficiaries are not being added and even the old ones are being reduced. The number of beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana on October 4, 2023, was 1.31 crore, which dropped to 1.27 crore on February 10, 2025," he claimed.

During the Dewas event, CM Yadav also transferred Rs 337 crore into the accounts of 56 lakh social security pension beneficiaries and Rs 1624 crore into the accounts of 81 lakh farmers. He also laid foundation stones and inaugurated 53 projects costing Rs 144.84 crore.

