Ladki Bahin Scheme Payments Being Made In Advance In View Of Impending Model Code: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said advance payment was being made to beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana for the months of October and November keeping in mind the impending code of conduct for the assembly polls. He said the opposition parties may create obstacles in women beneficiaries getting monthly aid under the scheme once the code of conduct kicks in and therefore such a decision has been taken.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The term of the current assembly will end on November 26.

"Anticipating the opposition's possible steps, the Maharashtra government has started disbursing the monthly payment under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for October and November." he said at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 per month as aid.

Though ongoing schemes are generally not affected by the model code of conduct, the Shinde government is not taking chances, sources said. Citing legendary singer Asha Bhosale's praise for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde said it was a slap on the face of the opposition, which has been spreading fake narratives about the scheme.

Hitting out at former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government there used to "instalments of extortion". "My government does not take from the people but gives back to them through various schemes. Ours is a dena bank (donating) and not lena bank (collecting)," Shinde claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked the gathering to vote for the ruling alliance to ensure all welfare schemes underway continue. "We are the ones who follow our words and keep our promises. We do not make decisions with one eye on elections. Do not ever forget us. Consider it (Rs 1500 under the Ladki Bahin scheme) as bhaubeej gift to our sisters," Pawar added.