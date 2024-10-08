Ladki Bahin Scheme Instalments Being Paid In Advance Anticipating Poll Code In Diwali: Fadnavis

Solapur: Instalments for October and November for the Mazi Ladki Bahin scheme will be credited in advance as the model code of conduct for assembly polls will be in place during Diwali, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. Targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Fadnavis appealed to women to beware of some "step brothers" trying to stall welfare schemes." As long as your real brothers are sitting in Mumbai (Mahayuti alliance), we will never allow discontinuation of these initiatives," he said.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana", the state government credits financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month in the bank accounts of eligible women. "Bhau Beej will be celebrated in November. Anticipating the imposition of the election code at that time, the government is crediting the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme instalments for October and November in advance."This means the 'Bhau Beej' for November will be credited into your accounts in advance," Fadnavis said while addressing a public meeting in Akkalkot town in Solapur district.

He said 94,000 women beneficiaries have received the financial aid (under the scheme in advance) in Akkalkot constituency alone. "We are your real brothers, but beware of some step-brothers trying to stall the Ladki Bahin scheme," the senior BJP leader added. He claimed that Anil Wadpalliwar, the official election in-charge of state Congress president Nana Patole, and Congress leader Sunil Kedar approached the Nagpur bench of the High Court seeking stopping of the 'Ladki Bahin', 'Lek Ladki' schemes and 50% discount on bus tickets for women, claiming these initiatives are a waste of money.

Notably, the state government has allocated Rs 46,000 crore to implement the "Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" announced in the state Budget in July. The scheme has become a rallying point for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, with the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP promoting this initiative to woo women voters.