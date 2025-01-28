ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed, Over 40 Injured As Wooden Structure Collapses At Event In UP's Baghpat

Baghpat: At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Badaut here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city, 20 km from Baghpat. The event was part of the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav under the aegis of Shri 1008 Adinath Bhaktaambar Prachar.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell, police said. According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said permission was taken for the programme by the organisers.