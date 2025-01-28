ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed, Over 40 Injured As Wooden Structure Collapses At Event In UP's Baghpat

Five were killed after a wooden structure collapsed in the Baghpat district during 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Baghpat: At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Badaut here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city, 20 km from Baghpat. The event was part of the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav under the aegis of Shri 1008 Adinath Bhaktaambar Prachar.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell, police said. According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said permission was taken for the programme by the organisers.

"We are probing the incident," he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and also wished a speedy recovery to them. Meanwhile, panic gripped the area after the incident resulting in a stampede-like situation.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Some people claimed that the injured could not get immediate medical assistance and had to be taken to hospital in e-rickshaws as there were ambulances available.

According to eyewitnesses, the temporary stairs could not bear the weight of the huge crowd of devotees and gave way. People are expressing their displeasure over the lack of security arrangements and disaster management during the event.

Read More

  1. Portion Of Bhalaswa Landfill In Delhi Collapses, Two Children Rescued
  2. Kolkata Civic Body To Bring New Building SOP To Curb Illegal Construction In City

Baghpat: At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Badaut here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city, 20 km from Baghpat. The event was part of the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav under the aegis of Shri 1008 Adinath Bhaktaambar Prachar.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell, police said. According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years. Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said permission was taken for the programme by the organisers.

"We are probing the incident," he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and also wished a speedy recovery to them. Meanwhile, panic gripped the area after the incident resulting in a stampede-like situation.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Some people claimed that the injured could not get immediate medical assistance and had to be taken to hospital in e-rickshaws as there were ambulances available.

According to eyewitnesses, the temporary stairs could not bear the weight of the huge crowd of devotees and gave way. People are expressing their displeasure over the lack of security arrangements and disaster management during the event.

Read More

  1. Portion Of Bhalaswa Landfill In Delhi Collapses, Two Children Rescued
  2. Kolkata Civic Body To Bring New Building SOP To Curb Illegal Construction In City

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WATCHTOWER COLLAPSED IN BAGHPATUTTAR PRADESHBAGHPATJAIN COMMUNITY PROGRAMLADDU MAHOTSAV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.