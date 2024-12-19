Halted Recruitment And Domicile Deadlock: Ladakh’s Youth Left In Limbo

Leh: Ladakh is grappling with one of the highest unemployment rates in India. According to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ladakh stands second in the country for graduate unemployment, with a staggering 26% of its educated youth struggling to find jobs in 2022-23.
For a region with a population of just about 3 lakh, this statistic is not merely a number but a crisis threatening the dreams and aspirations of its young generation. The reliance on government jobs, limited private sector opportunities, and unresolved policy issues have compounded the challenges, leaving Ladakhi youth at a critical crossroads.
Tundup Thinles, a former president of All Ladakh Unemployed Youth Association (ALUYA), has brought to light the alarming state of unemployment in the region. The issue has reached critical levels, with recruitment processes stalled for years and systemic barriers further deepening the crisis.
“Today, there is frustration among the youth of Ladakh. Not a single gazetted post has been filled in the last six years. Even non-gazetted recruitment has been on hold for over a year,” Thinles stated. The root of the problem, he explained, lies in the unresolved question of domicile status.
With Ladakh’s transition to a Union Territory (UT) in 2019, hopes for development and opportunities soared. However, the lack of a clear domicile policy has created a significant roadblock. The Gazetted Recruitment Rule’s Clause 4, which previously addressed residency requirements, is no longer in effect. This has led to a standstill in filling both gazetted and non-gazetted posts.
“Unlike other parts of the country, Ladakh relies heavily on government jobs. Private sector opportunities are limited and seasonal, mainly concentrated in urban pockets. The nature of unemployment here is different and severe,” Thinles added.
Thinless emphasised that filling the 23,000 government posts apportioned to Ladakh after its UT status could significantly ease the crisis. However, the process requires a structured recruitment policy and the resolution of domicile issues.
“Employment generation programs are also crucial. If the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) could focus on rural employment in sectors like food processing, animal husbandry, and cooperative societies, it would be a game-changer,” he suggested.
Thinless also pointed to the pressing need for skill enhancement among Ladakhi youth. Establishing skill development institutes and strengthening Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) could help bridge the gap between education and employability, he added.
Despite the grim scenario, Thinles expressed cautious optimism. He highlighted the government’s commitment to reserving 95% of jobs for locals, though this assurance remains verbal. “The new districts announced recently could generate employment avenues. Discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are ongoing, and we hope for a resolution soon,” he said.
The youth of Ladakh are also advocating for a domicile policy modeled after Sikkim’s, with a cut-off date for residency. Such a policy, they argue, would provide the constitutional backing needed to prioritize Ladakhi candidates in job recruitments.
For thousands of unemployed youth, the prolonged delay in recruitment and policy clarity feels like an injustice. Many are overage out of eligibility for government jobs, further compounding their distress.
“This is not just an employment crisis but a crisis of hope for the youth of Ladakh,” Thinles lamented.
Sonam Yangdol, another gazetted aspirant from Ladakh, shared her journey, saying she had been preparing since 2018-19 and even took coaching outside Ladakh.
"After Ladakh became a Union Territory, the JKPSC also stopped functioning here. There were discussions about establishing a separate PSC, which gave me hope but all in vain. Although I am currently working with an NGO, I continue to prepare alongside my job, " she added.
She said that many candidates have now become overage adding " For women, the challenges are even greater due to societal pressures".
"Women cannot afford to wait for a long time. Looking at the current situation, the younger generation feels hopeless. Many youths are now turning to short-term income opportunities instead of focusing on their studies because they see no future in government jobs. If the upcoming talks bring meaningful clarity on domicile policies—whether for gazetted or non-gazetted posts—it will be a much-needed step forward.”
Similarly, sharing his experience, Sonam Dawa, a gazetted aspirant, said he has been preparing since 2021, and initially, there were issues with subordinate recruitment after Ladakh was granted UT status.
"The recruitment rules were unclear, and the divisional cadre subordinate board was not formed. After 2023, subordinate recruitment was again halted. The process has been extremely frustrating. We have to protest at every stage—first for the notification, then for the examination, later for the results, and finally for the appointments. Today, it feels almost impossible to think about a secure income in Ladakh. If this situation persists, graduates will eventually stop considering government jobs as a viable career option altogether,” he added.
