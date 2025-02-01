Ladakh’s Groundwater Crisis Deepens, Pollution & Over-Extraction Threaten Fragile Ecosystem

Ladakh: Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem is facing a challenge — rapid groundwater contamination. One of the primary culprits behind this crisis is the widespread use of dry soak pits instead of proper septic tanks, allowing sewage to seep into groundwater. Compounding the issue is the unchecked drilling of borewells without proper soil assessments, leading to contamination from heavy metals, nitrates, and harmful bacteria like E. coli.

This was the outcome of a research by Dr. Lobzang Chorol who spent seven years studying the region’s water quality, collecting samples from 28 locations. Her study also presents a stark reality as groundwater quality in Ladakh is deteriorating annually, with a huge decline during the summer months.

Traditional dry compost toilets, once a trademark of Ladakh’s water-efficient lifestyle, have been largely abandoned in favour of modern flush toilets. However, without proper wastewater management systems, this shift is increasing the groundwater pollution. The increasing construction of buildings over agricultural land and wetlands further hampers groundwater recharge, worsening the water crisis, finds out the researcher.

Groundwater quality in Ladakh is deteriorating annually (ETV Bharat)

With borewell numbers skyrocketing—from just 10 in 1997 to over 2,600 by 2020—she warns that Ladakh is on the brink of an ecological disaster unless immediate action is taken.

Chorol says her research found that groundwater quality is deteriorating each year, with a more significant decline during the summer season. "The primary reason for this is the prevalence of dry soak pits and a general lack of awareness about the difference between soak pits and septic tanks. Additionally, the required distance between borewells and septic tanks is often not maintained in many areas," she states.

She advises, before digging a borewell, several processes—such as soil quality assessment—should be conducted. However, natural contamination also occurs due to improper planning. Anthropogenic factors, such as the excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides, further degrade water quality. Moreover, most construction and demolition (C&D) waste is directly discarded into rivers and streams, gradually contaminating water sources, Chorol informs.

"In some locations, borewells are not dug to the proper depth, and hand pumps are installed in agricultural fields, leading to high nitrate concentrations. In Leh, for instance, the nitrate concentration in groundwater is 55 mg/litre, which exceeds the Indian standard limit of 45 mg/litre. This poses significant health risks, particularly for children," says the researcher.

Local Voices

Phuntsog Dolma, a local resident, expresses concern over the changing sanitation practices in Ladakh citing how during childhood, parents taught them not to pollute water. "But now we are mindlessly doing so. It is time we return to our traditional dry compost toilets, which produce no waste at all. Our ancestors designed them in a highly sustainable way," he says assertively stating that it is because of tourism, people are shifting to flush toilets, which not only wastes a lot of water but also contaminates groundwater.

Explaining about heavy metals, Dr Lobzang says, “The concentration of Chromium and Cadmium is higher, along with the presence of iron, nickel, and other metals. Chromium and Cadmium are classified as carcinogenic. Their concentration has been increasing over the past five years.”

She has also conducted a health risk assessment, which indicates that the situation is particularly harmful to children. Most children are exposed to contaminants orally. "My study includes predictions on fluoride and nitrate levels. Fluoride concentration is very high even in government-supplied water, where the presence of E. coli bacteria has also been detected. Both fluoride and nitrate contamination remain significant concerns,” adds Dr Lobzang Chorol.

She explains:

“The primary reason for the drying up of springs is the excessive use of borewells. I also detected the presence of E. coli bacteria in spring water. In 2024, the nitrate concentration in groundwater was 55 mg/litre, and projections indicate that it could rise to 75 mg/litre by 2030.One of the major challenges in groundwater recharge is the increasing construction of buildings on agricultural fields and wetlands. In Ladakh, the lack of proper soak pits is a significant issue. When I asked locals how wastewater is managed in soak pits, they responded that it gets fully absorbed and mixes with groundwater by the next season. This means we end up drinking the same contaminated water. Additionally, calcium and magnesium concentrations are high, leading to water hardness levels of 500–700 mg/litre. In Leh town, particularly in areas with a dense hotel industry, the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) concentration in borewell water ranges between 1,000–2,000 mg/litre."

In 1997, Leh town had only 10 borewells, but by 2020, this number had surged to 2,659—an average increase of 115 borewells per year. From 2009 to 2020, groundwater extraction rose by 26%. The main challenge is the lack of proper baseline data, making accurate predictions difficult, explains the researcher.

Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem is facing a challenge (ETV Bharat)

Government Action & Restrictions

Deputy Commissioner Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, recently held a meeting with the concerned department to review measures against illegal groundwater extraction, which have been in effect since December 1, 2024.

According to departmental reports, around 40 to 50 borewell machines are currently operational in Leh district. The DC had earlier declared that using borewells without prior approval in restricted areas—such as Gonpa Gangles, Sankar, Yourtong, Leh, Skara, Choglamsar, Saboo, Spituk, Phay, and Phyang—would be considered illegal. These restrictions apply across all sectors, including commercial, government, and defense establishments.

Potential Solutions

Talking about the solution, she says, “To address this issue, we need to implement regulations on groundwater extraction, including the installation of meters and zoning measures. Converting soak pits into proper septic tanks is crucial; otherwise, groundwater contamination will continue to worsen. There is a common misconception that groundwater is an unlimited resource, but contamination and extraction are entirely different concerns—Leh is facing a severe contamination issue.”

Chorol advocates using dry compost toilets, which are sustainable and water-efficient. "With water scarcity starting to haunt, it is essential to revisit such practices. For guest houses and hotels, installing water meters is necessary, along with mandatory greywater treatment. Additionally, a water conservation fee should be introduced to promote responsible water use,” she adds.

Spring Conservation Efforts

Nilza Wangmo, Project Associate at LEDeG, highlighted their spring shed management project in collaboration with ICIMOD ( Nepal) ACWADAM ( Pune) and funding partners Swiss Agency for Development and Corporation in Basgo, where 80-90% of households still rely on spring water. She cites lack of proper data which poses a big challenge. To address this, their team is conducting bi-monthly discharge measurements and has identified seven discharge points at Spang Kongma and two at Spang Yokma, where spring depletion is a major concern.

To aid research, two community researchers have been assigned to collect bi-monthly measurements. Besides, three recharge points have been identified, including one at the top of a mountain. LEDeG has sought the PHE department’s intervention to create trenches, artificial glaciers, and revive the Tunglung pond, an ancestral recharge structure that has been abandoned over time. "A key challenge is silting at recharge points, which requires continuous desilting efforts. Capacity-building training has also been provided to PHE Department of both Leh and Kargil, as while many have worked on watershed management, there is limited understanding of spring shed management,” informs Wangmo.