Ladakh Water Crisis: Automated Smart Ice Reservoirs Offer Hope As Ladakh Faces Declining Snowfall

Leh: With snowfall in Ladakh declining each passing year, water scarcity has become a major issue in the villages. Initially impacting agriculture, the issue gradually started affecting the sources of drinking water.

Such is the scenario in Kulum village near Upshi that residents had to leave their homes due to lack of water for agriculture and drinking purposes. Villages dependent on spring water sources are now on high alert as numerous spring water sources, locally known as ‘chumik’, are drying up at an alarming rate.

In the wake of the crisis, Chewang Norphel, popular as the 'Ice Man of Ladakh', constructed a horizontal artificial glacier that would freeze in winter and melt during the summer season, eventually providing sufficient water for the villagers to irrigate their fields. Since then, artificial glaciers have seen many innovative changes like the horizontal structure. This concept was the brainchild of noted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, and now, these man-made glaciers or ice stupas have reached a stage of automation.

Several organisations are actively working in Ladakh to build these artificial glaciers, and these structures are now getting fully automated with their numerous years of experience.

Feroze Malik, working with Acres of Ice, an organisation specialising in automated ice reservoirs, has been involved in the efforts to address water scarcity. Sharing his experience of working on the recently-launched automated ice reservoir at Sakti village, Feroze said, "Since Sakti is located at a considerable height, getting to the source of water was difficult and challenging. We had to use over 60 pipes to construct the reservoir. What makes this different from other artificial glaciers is that water discharge is fully automated i.e. the system detects when temperature is optimal and accordingly discharges water. This reduces manual labour and also prevents pipe blockages due to freezing."

The Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) has a dedicated team working on artificial glaciers. Since its inception, it has constructed, researched and developed these ice stupas to their current efficiency level. Working with this team since his school days is Angchuk Norboo, who happens to be a Field Executive. He said, "When we take on a project in a certain village, we first begin with a workshop to make people understand the theory and the purpose behind artificial glaciers. We then provide them with the equipment and after the construction, the villagers maintain the artificial glaciers and we provide assistance, whenever required.”

"An artificial glacier is most successful when a drip irrigation system is utilised, as this is a good water management system,” Norboo added.

Nishant Tiku, Project Co-ordinator of the Ice Stupa Project, shared how various initiatives they have undertaken helped people tackle the problem of water scarcity. One of his most memorable experiences while working on these projects is reviving the practice of agriculture in Kulum village after it was abandoned for 10 years.

He said, "In collaboration with the Agriculture Department, we established a solar power micro irrigation system that works on drip irrigation and micro sprinklers in the entire Kulum village. In 2024, the villagers harvested around 4000 kg of potatoes and 3000 kg of zucchini. For me, this was the most rewarding experience."

In the winter season of 2024-25, HIAL is working on 20 artificial glaciers in numerous villages of Ladakh. Not only here, the organisation is also working in countries like Baltistan, Nepal, Mongolia, Switzerland and Chile in South America.

Artificial glaciers are primarily of two types, one which is horizontal and the other vertical. The vertical artificial glaciers work best in controlling the melting speed as the entire surface area is not exposed to sunlight. Horizontal artificial glaciers also have their benefits and are constructed based on the geographical conditions.

"Horizontal artificial glaciers work best at an elevation of 4000-4500 mts. For instance, it works best in villages like Saboo, Phyang, Kulum, Igoo and Shara," Nishant said.

"Usually, when we construct vertical artificial glaciers, we start by using wet clay at the base as clay acts as an impermeable membrane. Then, keeping in mind the melting period, we construct a storage tank nearby so that water can be stored and then used for the intended purposes. However, making these ice stupas is not an easy task. Pipes end up freezing and this poses a big challenge. With these challenges in mind, since last year we have started working on automated ice stupas or as we call it smart stupas. We use an automated system that is 100 percent powered by solar power. This system detects the temperature and manages the water flow in the pipes,” Nishant added.

HIAL has also set up an automated ice stupa in Phyang for research and development purposes, and the site is open to the public for visits.