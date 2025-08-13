Ladakh Unites To Clean And Protect Indus River

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: The Indus, a sacred river for many and a bone of contention between India and Pakistan these days, has brought people together in Leh, who on Tuesday pledged to clean the transboundary water body.

Terming it as "Ladakh’s lifeline", locals and administration in Leh launched a cleanliness campaign, under the banner of Singe Tsangspo Tsangde Lasgul – Mission Indus Clean-Up, at Sindhu Ghat here on Tuesday.

The event saw participation from every village across Leh district, symbolising unity and shared responsibility. From the riverbanks of the Indus to the remotest hamlets, people of all ages pledged to protect and preserve the river, its tributaries, streams, and surrounding areas, while encouraging each village to take ownership of cleanliness in their respective localities.

Students of the University of Ladakh performing a skit highlighting the dangers of indiscriminate waste dumping, (ETV Bharat)

The Indus, a 3,180 km long river that originates in Mount Kailash in the Western Tibet region, flows through J&K and Ladakh and then the Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan region before merging into the Arabian Sea. A day after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance".

Tuesday's event saw participation from stakeholders from the Army, Air Force, ITBP, HIMANK, VIJAYAK, YOJAK, district officers and various associations. A pledge was also administered in both English and Bhoti, emphasising the collective duty to safeguard the Indus River.

Dignataries taking the pledge emphasising the collective duty to safeguard the Indus River.jpg (ETV Bharat)

Expressing concern over the rising pollution in the Indus River, Adv. Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC Leh, said that the issue had been under discussion for a long time. He noted that despite the river’s "sacred" significance, it has not been kept clean.

“Over the years, pollution in the Indus has increased significantly, which has been a matter of deep concern for us. The Indus River is sacred, and we worship it, yet we have not been able to keep it clean," he said.

Gyalson said, recognising the seriousness of the issue, they decided to take up the cleaning in mission mode and held extensive discussions at the Council level and later with the UT administration.

"This is why we have officially launched this initiative in the district to clean the tributaries of the Indus. We also want to send a strong message to the public and create awareness. Unless people are educated about the issue and contribute through collective efforts, this mission will not succeed.”

Tourists enjoy river rafting in the Indus river, in Leh. | File (ANI)

Highlighting the cultural and ecological importance of the Indus River, Pawan Kotwal, Chief Secretary, said that polluting it is akin to committing a sin, as rivers are revered as mothers in Indian culture for giving life. He stressed that the Sindhu River holds a special place in the nation’s identity, with the very name ‘India’ originating from it.

“If people are polluting the Indus River, it is a sin. In our culture, we consider rivers as mothers because they give us life. The Sindhu River is very important to us, in fact, the name ‘India’ comes from the Indus. Now, with the growing population, the use of plastic is also increasing, and we have seen many incidents of people dumping non-biodegradable waste into the river," Kotwal said.

He added that LAHDC Leh has launched a mission to clean the riverbanks from Sindhu Ghat to the Sangam, with the first day marked by a collective pledge to keep the Indus clean.

“Rivers, as our mothers, must not be defiled because they are life-giving. The message is simple, do not dump waste into the Indus. Sewage water, and refuse from meat and poultry industries, should be disposed of scientifically so that the Indus remains clean," he said.

Calling the Indus the "soul of India", Romil Singh Donk, Deputy Commissioner of Leh reminded the gathering of the river’s role in sustaining civilisation for thousands of years. “This is our payback time and it is our responsibility to keep it clean,” he said, stressing that the effort “must be an everyday mission, not just a one-day event.”

A view of Sangam Valley a point of the confluence of the rivers Indus and Zanskar in Leh. | File (ANI)

Army representative Col. A.K. Upadhayaya drew on the five elements of ancient Indian wisdom, reminding the audience that water is one of them and emphasised the need for sustained action. He said, “Water is among the five sacred elements in our tradition and protecting it is our duty. This mission cannot be a one-time effort; it must continue.”

Echoing the sentiment, DIG K.S. Kas of the ITBP commended the H’CEC’s vision and reaffirmed the force’s support. “The ITBP stands firmly committed to this mission and we will work hand in hand to ensure its success,” he stated. A skit by students of the University of Ladakh, highlighting the dangers of indiscriminate waste dumping, was also performed.

Similarly, the Clean-Up Indus River Campaign was carried out across various locations, including Nyoma Sub Division, Nubra’s Turtuk block, Takmachik village, Skurbuchan, Dhomkar, Tia, Kharu, and Upshi, among others.