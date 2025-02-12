Echoes Of Thank You At Ladakh Rally, Wangchuk To Carry Ice Of Gratitude To New York

Leh, Ladakh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body held a gratitude rally on Wednesday from Leh Gate to the main market area, circling Leh Church, Gonpa Soma, Jama Masjid, and Imam Bargah on the way. The gratitude rally, titled ‘Ladakh Thank You Day,’ aimed to show Ladakh’s gratitude towards the various stakeholders who led the way in the talks with the Union Government regarding the agendas of safeguarding Ladakh.

The rally by the people of Ladakh was also a way of showcasing gratitude toward the United Nations in view of declaring the year 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and March 21 as the World Day of Glaciers.

According to its official website, the United Nations has designated 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation to highlight the importance of glaciers and ensure that those relying on them, and those affected by cryospheric processes, receive the necessary hydrological, meteorological, and climate services. These efforts make evident the critical role mountain regions play as a key source of global freshwater and ecosystem services. Glaciers are crucial for regulating the global climate and providing freshwater, essential for billions of people.

Addressing the people at the rally, Wangchuk said, “Today is a day I would like to thank everyone who led the way in ensuring our talks with the Union Government so that our mountains and culture can be protected. We are also showing our gratitude towards the Union Government for listening to us and our demand." He also went on to say that the day ois eventful as the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation. "To thank the United Nations for highlighting this issue, I will be traveling to the United Nations headquarters in New York with a piece of ice from the melting Khardungla glaciers,” he added.

During the rally, which began at the Leh Gate, the piece of ice was first taken to the Leh Moravian Church, where it received blessings from the head of the Christian Association. Similarly, it received blessings from the religious heads at Gonpa Soma (Buddhist Association), then at Jama Masjid, Leh (Sunni), which was followed by its visit to the Imam Bargah (Shia). Bestowed with all the blessings, Wangchuk will be traveling to the United Nations on Thursday.

“I will be presenting the piece of ice from the Khardung La mountain to the mayor of New York City and also at Harvard University,” added Wangchuk.

Jigmat Paljor, Coordinator of the Apex Body, Leh, shared the three-point agenda with which they organised this rally. He said, “We are designating this day as a thank you day for all the leaders, be it Thupstan Tsewang, Chering Dorjey Lakrook, Rigzin Jora, and the numerous associations who led the way in putting up our demands at the centre. Secondly, we are thankful that we are in a series of talks with the centre, and we hope that we will have good results, and that too as soon as possible.”

“Since Ladakh is nestled amidst the mountains and glaciers, we are also thanking the United Nations for taking the initiative to raise awareness about glacier preservation,” added Paljor.

The slogans during the rally signified the dependence of Ladakh on the Himalayas, with people chanting, “Save Ladakh, Save Himalayas.” Along with the slogans, Ladakhi folk singer Thukjey Dolma sang to the tune of “We Shall Overcome.” The rally had active participation from young and the elderly population of Ladakh.

Tsering Wangfel, a 23-year-old from Taru village, said, “This kind of event is very important for awareness and for the sake of our Ladakhi culture. I simply hope the best for future so that we can reduce the pace of global warming.”

Participating in the rally was also LAHDC Leh Councillor Smanla Dorje, who expressed hope that the Union Government doesn’t delay the series of talks and takes the issue seriously.

Another resident from Ladakh, Lobzang Tsewang, said, “It is us humans who have caused the glaciers to melt, and now if we don’t act on time, there will be no water left for us.”