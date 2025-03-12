Ladakh’s Unending Wait for Democracy: Political Leaders Demand Legislative Empowerment & Inclusion In Sixth Schedule

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: While Jammu and Kashmir’s legislature is in session, Ladakh continues to remain in a state of uncertainty as its demands for representation have not borne fruit. Though multiple rounds of discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have taken place, no solution seems in sight, sooner than later. As the situation remains tense, leaders from Ladakh express their concern over the lack of a legislative framework, stating that the bureaucratic setup has not been able to address the region’s needs - be it statehood or constitutional power - and their demands remain far from being fulfilled. Speaking to ETV Bharat, leaders cutting across party lines from Ladakh speak their minds on the need to break the bureaucratic mode and restore democratic institutions to ensure the region’s development.

Mohd Haneefa Jan, Member of Parliament, Ladakh, said ever since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir took place and Article 370 was abrogated, the people of both Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh—feel that their democratic setup has been taken away. Though Jammu and Kashmir has a legislature, full-fledged statehood is still awaited. However, he hopes that elected representatives in the assembly could raise issues and manage the budget. "The budget session is on in J&K even as Ladakh remains under a bureaucratic setup. Local representatives have no role in policymaking or budget allocation. They have not been informed about how and where the budget is being spent," he stated. This year, there has been a budget cut, and the Home or Defence Ministries claim that they have no issue allocating funds. "But since the allocated budget is not being fully utilized, they question why is there the need for more. In Ladakh, there is no discussion on budget utilization at all," he explains.

It is important to keep in mind that someone from outside will not be able to govern Ladakh as effectively given its unique topography, harsh weather conditions, and distinct cultural identity, he said, adding, "It should be by the people’s elected representatives. We demand statehood, and given Ladakh's strategic importance, it is crucial for the nation to ensure peace in the region. The people of Ladakh want to live peacefully, but if democracy remains absent and their representation is denied, it is inevitable that public sentiment will be affected and ultimately Ladakh’s identity as well,” said Haneefa Jan.

Though Jammu and Kashmir has a legislature where issues can be raised, Ladakh lacks any such platform. Discussions are on with the Ministry of Home Affairs, and everyone is closely watching the developments, he stressed. "We hope a solution will emerge to restore the democratic setup in Ladakh. Until then, the people of Ladakh will not remain silent as they are a part of the democracy,” he adds.

On the other hand, Deldan Namgail, Former MLA Nubra, stated that Jammu & Kashmir was assured Union Territory status with a legislature, which was also upheld by the Supreme Court of India. "Their demand has been fulfilled but Ladakh remains without a legislature, leaving the region without representation. Constitutionally, we have only one MP, whereas both LAHDCs (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils) are statutory bodies, not constitutional,” he rues.

J&K has also received assurances from the Government of India for a gradual restoration of full-fledged statehood. But Ladakh continues to struggle, demanding both statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. "Either give us an assembly within full statehood or legislative powers granted under the Sixth Schedule through Autonomous District Councils,” he demanded.

On J&K's financial autonomy given by the central government to allocate funds where needed, the leader said he is happy about it. "But Ladakh has only one MP, and the budget cut in UT Ladakh has multiple reasons behind it. We do not blame the bureaucrats because the Government has not provided any constitutional or legislative empowerment to the region whereby the whole Budget allocation shall be discussed in a legislative assembly by the constitutional representatives of Ladakh,” added Deldan Namgail.

Talks between the Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are on with several rounds of discussions over. Whether it is the demand for a Union Territory with a legislature, constitutional safeguards, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, Public Service Commission (PSC), job reservations, or the domicile issue, no outcome has come yet, said PT Kunzang, Spokesperson of BJP.

"Currently, our representation is through both LAHDCs, and we are hopeful for a positive outcome that will fulfill our demands,” he added.

Tsering Namgail, Leader of the Opposition, said, “Currently, the few elected representatives have no say in the development of Ladakh, and even the councils lack authority in decision-making. It is unfortunate that instead of strengthening the democratic setup, it has been weakened. The government consider the issue soon," he hoped.

He went on to say Ladakh has been placed under a bureaucratic system, but there is a pressing need to establish a strong democratic institution. Strengthening the councils and having an assembly is crucial. "As a public representative, I want Ladakhis to have a voice in the development of Ladakh. Although we have a Lieutenant Governor and a UT administration, policy decisions should involve the people of Ladakh. True participation is only possible when we have an assembly and elected representatives actively shaping policies," he asserted, adding that the Prime Minister and Home Minister are aware of our demands, and they must establish a strong democratic institution for Ladakh.

Sajjad Kargili, a political activist from Kargil, said Ladakh has been betrayed. Even after five years have passed, we witness unemployment at its peak, with no recruitment taking place. "The existing Hill Councils also do not have any business rules. We demand statehood. The government must listen to us and address our concerns. Ladakh cannot be ignored any longer. A UT without a legislature is a failed idea,” he stated.

In the history of Ladakh, both Leh and Kargil are united on the four-point agenda, and we are strongly presenting this issue to the government and the concerned authorities, he said. "We do not have any personal issues with the bureaucrats, we are simply questioning the system, where voices are being silenced under the bureaucratic structure. After 70 years of Independence, for the first time, Ladakh has been deprived of democracy. It is time for action,” added Sajjad Kargili.