Ladakh Struggles Against Rising Drug Addiction And Mental Health Challenges

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Over the past few years, Ladakh has been facing a rise in substance abuse cases, particularly among the youth. Psychiatrists and counsellors warn that without stronger awareness programs at schools, family, and community levels, along with better parental monitoring and grassroots-level involvement, Ladakh could see a major public health crisis in the coming years.

They stress the urgent need for a proper drug policy at the UT level to tackle both prevention and rehabilitation effectively.

Dr. Padma Angmo, Psychiatrist at SNM Hospital, said, "The situation in Ladakh is very grim because it has worsened significantly over the last five years. If we look at the OPD patient patterns, till 2018, we only had a few cases related to cannabis use. But in the last three–four years, we have seen a sharp rise in addiction cases, including intravenous (IV) drug use."

"Considering our small population, the percentage of drug users is quite high. If we do not intervene now, in the next 10–15 years, Ladakh could face a situation similar to the Northeast, with rising unemployment among youth, increased suicide rates, and a surge in HIV cases," Ango maintained.

She added, "The most concerning is that in just 26 days, there were 21 admissions related to alcohol use. Some cases were linked to illicit drugs. Patients included both locals and non-locals, such as labourers from Jharkhand and Nepal, who came in withdrawal states. On an OPD basis, we see patients using illicit drugs like opioids, heroin, and smack. Many of them are injectable drug users, including several locals. We lack adequate facilities and cannot plan long-term admissions."

Angmo added, "The most concerning issue is that patients report sharing needles, which poses a serious risk of spreading HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Given our small population, even a few cases can quickly escalate into a major public health problem. Another concern is that most patients are academically and professionally at a standstill. Many are school or college dropouts and are unemployed. Although we provide de-addiction services, there is little discussion or support for their rehabilitation. Both families and the administration need to think seriously about long-term rehabilitation".

Dechen Dolker, Counsellor at Adolescent Friendly Health Clinic (AFHC) at Sub-District Hospital Diskit, Nubra said, "In counselling, students often do not reach us, which may be due to the clash between school and clinic timings. Counselling is not a one-day process; it requires continuous follow-up, which is also challenging."

"We need a multi-sectoral approach to make services more accessible to students. Earlier, HIV was mainly seen as a sexually transmitted disease, but in some villages of the Northeast, it has spread among youth through IV drug use. Similarly, if there are IV drug users in Ladakh, there is a risk of HIV transmission through shared needles. We need to create more awareness about the services available to them," said Dolker.

Angmo added, "Many cases come from families with poor environments and negligence. To prevent addiction, we must focus on mental health awareness and stress management. Many patients mention failed relationships or family discord as reasons for turning to self-medication and unhealthy coping mechanisms. We need early intervention to teach stress management skills so that drug addiction can be prevented".

In Leh, District De-Addiction Centre was established in June 2024 under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Thinlay Nurboo, Manager of the District De-Addiction Centre, said, "Apart from stigmatisation and the close-knit nature of society are hurdles. There is also a lack of cooperation from the community. There are several hotspots where drug users gather, making it crucial for parents to closely monitor their children after school hours".

He added, "We provide free services like the Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IPDA), Outreach and Drop-In Centre (ODIC), and Community Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI), along with home counselling. Through CPLI, we focus on prevention among school children from Class six onwards, addressing early substance use driven by peer pressure, curiosity, and environment. We have identified 20 peer educators in Leh who conduct activities like sports and music after school to keep students engaged."

"We have also established Yato Clubs in schools, with one member from each class between 6th and 12th, to indirectly promote healthy engagement. However, social acceptance remains a major challenge—parents and teachers often stigmatise affected children instead of supporting them, leading to greater stress and vulnerability. Most cases we handle involve adult alcoholism. Till now, we have managed around 2,000 cases, with 2–3 admissions," added Thinlay.

Angmo said, "There is still stigma attached to addiction, and less awareness about available OPD and admission services. Moreover, addiction is often still seen as a moral failure rather than a medical issue. Many patients come only when their condition worsens, and even then, they often do not continue treatment."

"At first contact, parents bring their children with a lot of anger, but over time, their interest and support also fade. Similarly, patients are very reluctant to go to the de-addiction centre. There is a lot of stigmatisation, and they do not come for regular follow-ups. We need to strengthen our services and increase awareness about addiction as a medical condition. If stigmatisation can be reduced, help-seeking behaviour will improve," Angmo added.

She said, "We need to involve everyone—one department alone cannot solve this issue. To decrease demand, we must create awareness so that new cases do not emerge. We have been working at school and community levels, but awareness must also start within families, where open discussions should happen just like with any other disease."

"Parental monitoring is crucial, especially with children getting exposed to mobile phones. Family support is very important. We also need to strengthen our facilities to help patients recover successfully. Many patients treated on an OPD basis have been able to leave drugs. Additionally, we must work to decrease the supply of drugs. Society members must support the police in identifying and arresting suppliers to break the network. All stakeholders need to take responsibility," she said.

"Rather than blaming each other, we all need to take responsibility. Importantly, there should be a proper drug policy at the UT level that involves grassroots participation, ensuring it is effectively implemented on the ground and not just on paper. We must engage at the individual level, only then will Ladakh be secure," she concluded.