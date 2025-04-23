Ladakh Remains Shut For Half Day Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh observed a half-day shutdown on Wednesday as a mark of respect towards the tourists, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Civil society organisations and political parties condemned the brutal act.

They called for stronger measures to ensure the safety of tourists. A candle march will be held at 6:00 PM this evening in solidarity with the victims. A two-minute silence was also observed to pay tribute to those killed in the terror attack.

Kunzes Dolma, Vice President, Ladakh Buddhist Association said, "All the civil organisations including Ladakh Buddhist Association, Ladakh Gonpa Association, Anjuman Moin Ul Islam, Anjuman Imamia, Christian Association, Merchant Association, and All Ladakh Trade Alliance condemn the brutal killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam."

"This is a very brutal act that has been committed, and we strongly condemn it. This shows that we are not really ready for this kind of terrorist attack. We have been seeing a very peaceful increase in tourism across the whole of Jammu & Kashmir in the last season, and this kind of attack will not only affect livelihoods but also decrease tourism. So we request and appeal to all community members to stay peaceful and take care of each other," Dolma said.

Tsering Wangdu, President, Ladakh Gonpa Association said, "We strongly condemn this act, and Leh remained shut down for half a day to show solidarity with those who were killed and injured in the incident. We request people to join the candle march this evening."

Ashraf Ali Barcha, President, Anjuman Imamia, Leh said, "The terror attack in Pahalgam is deeply saddening. We have gathered here to strongly condemn this act. We are heartbroken for those who have lost their family members, and we want to express our solidarity with them. Strict action must be taken against those involved in this attack."

"To prevent such incidents, there should be decisive action once and for all, because in this case, many innocent people from different parts of the country, who had come to Pahalgam as tourists with their families, were killed. The government must come forward and take strong measures to ensure such acts are not repeated. Additionally, we are organising a candle march to show our solidarity with the victims, and we appeal to the people of Ladakh to join. We strongly condemn this attack. We will not allow such acts to continue, and we will not stand with those who spread violence. Everyone deserves to live in peace," added Barcha.

PT Kunzang, President, All Ladakh Trade Alliance, said, "In the terror attack, many innocent tourists lost their lives and many others were injured. We condemn this in the strongest terms. We urge the central and state governments to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The tourist season is at its peak in Srinagar, and similarly in Ladakh. Such incidents will negatively impact tourist footfall. We request the government to strengthen security and prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the safety of tourists and to build confidence so that it will not impact the tourism industry. We strongly condemn this targeted killing of non-Muslims."

Also, Leh BJP condemned the terror attack. Stanzin Phuntsog, BJP State President, said, "We have gathered here to pay tribute to all the tourists who were killed. We strongly condemn this attack, especially the targeted killings based on religion and identity. The people of Ladakh and BJP Leh offer heartfelt condolences to the victims and pray for a speedy recovery of the injured. We also request the (Narendra) Modi government to find those responsible and take strict action against them."

Similarly, the Hindu Mahasabha, Leh condemed the act. Diwakar Singh, Vice President, Hindu Mahasabha Leh, said, "We have gathered here to strongly condemn the terror attack and the targeted killing of Hindus. We offer our prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. We also urge the government to strengthen security, especially with the Amarnath Yatra set to begin soon. We further request the government to ensure that in the future, there are no targeted killings of Hindus."