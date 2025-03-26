Ladakh Police Conduct First-Ever In-House Pre-Promotion Course In Leh

Leh: In a step towards self-sufficiency, the Ladakh Police successfully conducted its first-ever in-house pre-promotion training for lower ranks, marking a major milestone since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019. The valedictory ceremony, held at DPL Choglamsar, celebrated the achievements of 55 trainees, including 49 policemen and six policewomen.

Previously, Ladakh Police personnel had to undergo training outside the region, relying on external institutions for skill development and promotions. However, with this initiative, the Ladakh Police has demonstrated its growing capability to independently train and promote its officers, paving the way for a more self-reliant and robust police force in the region.

During the event, trainees demonstrated a bus intervention drill and a mob control drill as part of their training exercises. Additionally, the IRP 25 women's band gave a performance, adding to the significance of the occasion.

SD Singh Jamwal, Director General of Police, Ladakh, also honored the best performers in various categories, recognising their outstanding achievements during the training program.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP SD Singh Jamwal said, “This is the first pre-promotion training organised, conceived, and successfully conducted in Ladakh as a Union Territory. When we talk about Ladakh UT, the police have done a commendable job in terms of infrastructure, recruitment, and overall structuring. We have adapted ourselves remarkably well in such a short time, and for that, I want to congratulate everyone. This was a challenge for us, as we were undertaking it for the first time, but we have successfully achieved this milestone.”

“It has been 4–5 years since Ladakh became a Union Territory, and growth and progress take time because we have to take care of everything. With the available resources and infrastructure, we successfully conducted the training in Ladakh itself. Otherwise, sending trainees to other institutes poses challenges, especially with travel difficulties and road closures. Earlier, the duration of the course was six months, but we shortened it to 45 days. This crash course covered law-related training, outdoor activities such as crowd control, firing, and all aspects of moral policing. I am pleased to see that the trainees have performed beyond our expectations in both indoor and outdoor activities,” added Jamwal.

Jamwal stated, “Now, Ladakh has the capacity in terms of manpower and infrastructure to offer these courses not only for the police but also for other departments such as forest and fire services. This is the first step toward establishing an independent identity for the Ladakh Police. Previously, we depended on other states and Union Territories for training and infrastructure setup. But now, we are moving towards self-sufficiency, and in the coming days, we will be able to provide all necessary training right here in Ladakh. Our 55 law enforcers have successfully completed the course, and they will now join the department and serve accordingly.”

Speaking about the delay in promotions faced by the Ladakh Police, he said, “This is a temporary phase. We were unable to fill the available seats, whereas UT of J&K had more vacancies. However, promotions have not been uniform everywhere in Jammu & Kashmir either, and there are areas where they are also lagging. Moreover, the proper division between J&K and Ladakh is still in progress. We are actively working on recruitment, which will strengthen our force and eventually open up more avenues for promotion.”

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) for Ladakh, Altaf Ahmad Shah, stated, “This course marks a historic milestone for the Ladakh Police as we have successfully conducted a pre-promotion course entirely in-house for the first time, without any external assistance from any department or institution. From devising the syllabus and conducting the final test to managing infrastructure and logistics, this course was truly Made in Ladakh Police. The course was attended by 55 trainees, including 49 policemen and six policewomen. It was a long-overdue promotion course, as their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir are already serving as ASIs. Every Saturday, we conducted basic physical training, including a 2.5 km race. The trainees showed significant improvement, reducing their completion time from 22 minutes initially to just 12 minutes. What is remarkable is both our male and female trainees have performed equally well excelling both in indoor and outdoor activities.”