Ladakh Police Crack Down On Himalayan Ibex Poaching Case, Arrest Four Suspects

Leh-Ladakh: A poaching incident occurred in Kanji village on March 28, where a Himalayan Ibex was targeted. An FIR (No. 4/2025) was registered on March 29 at Khaltse Police Station under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Ladakh Police are currently investigating the case.
Jamyang Namgial, SHO of Khaltse Police Station and the Investigation Officer stated, “We received information about a poaching incident near Tsibskyangchan on Kanji village road, where a Himalayan Ibex had been shot. Upon receiving the report, we immediately dispatched two teams—one to rescue the ibex and another to Khangral. Upon arrival, our team found the ibex injured with gunshot wounds and both front limbs broken.”
The Wildlife Department was also alerted and collaborated with the police to rescue the ibex. The injured animal was transported to Khaltse and later taken to Leh for medical treatment, where it is currently receiving care.
Two women informants alerted a wildlife guard in Kargil, who swiftly identified the alleged poachers. With the support of the Kargil Police, Wildlife Department Kargil, and Wildlife Department Leh, authorities arrested one suspect, Abdul Hussain of Haqnis, at the Khangral check post. Based on his confession, three more suspects were identified: Akbar (R/O Haqnis), Mohammad Ali (R/O Shakar), and Nazir Ali (R/O Chiktan). This case was cracked through coordinated efforts involving Leh Police, Khaltse Police, the Wildlife Team, and Kargil Police. The investigation is now being led by the Wildlife Department.
“We seized dried meat from their residence, which will be sent for forensic examination. Additionally, we confiscated a chopping board with fur resembling that of a Himalayan Ibex, along with several knives and a .315-bore gun belonging to Abdul Hussain. We will initiate the process of revoking the gun’s license. The accused were presented before the Judicial Magistrate within 24 hours, and the Honorable Court has granted seven days of police custody. We aim to file the charge sheet soon,” added SHO Namgial.
Experts Weigh In on Wildlife Conservation
Jigmet Takpa, IFS (Retd.), former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, emphasized the critical role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance. He noted that while conservation efforts have led to progress in protecting species like the snow leopard and black-necked crane, poaching remains a serious threat.
“Wildlife tourism is a key pillar of Ladakh’s economy, and its preservation is essential for sustainable development. The reluctance of witnesses to come forward often hampers justice in poaching cases. We must ensure that such crimes are met with severe legal consequences and societal condemnation,” he stated.
Tsewang Namgial, Director of the Snow Leopard Conservancy-India Trust (SLC-IT) and a member of the Wildlife Board, UT Ladakh, highlighted Ladakh’s fragile ecology, where poaching, habitat destruction, and climate change pose significant threats to wildlife.
“The most effective conservation strategy is working alongside local communities. In the past, snow leopards were killed for preying on livestock, but initiatives like conservation-based tourism and homestays have provided alternative income sources, reducing human-wildlife conflict,” he explained.
He stressed the importance of continuous awareness-building efforts and legal enforcement under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. “Given Ladakh’s limited wildlife population, continued poaching could lead to extinction, disrupting the entire ecosystem,” he warned.
Authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to wildlife crime, reinforcing collective responsibility in protecting Ladakh’s rich biodiversity.