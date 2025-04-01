ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Police Crack Down On Himalayan Ibex Poaching Case, Arrest Four Suspects

Leh-Ladakh: A poaching incident occurred in Kanji village on March 28, where a Himalayan Ibex was targeted. An FIR (No. 4/2025) was registered on March 29 at Khaltse Police Station under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Ladakh Police are currently investigating the case.

Jamyang Namgial, SHO of Khaltse Police Station and the Investigation Officer stated, “We received information about a poaching incident near Tsibskyangchan on Kanji village road, where a Himalayan Ibex had been shot. Upon receiving the report, we immediately dispatched two teams—one to rescue the ibex and another to Khangral. Upon arrival, our team found the ibex injured with gunshot wounds and both front limbs broken.”

The Wildlife Department was also alerted and collaborated with the police to rescue the ibex. The injured animal was transported to Khaltse and later taken to Leh for medical treatment, where it is currently receiving care.

Two women informants alerted a wildlife guard in Kargil, who swiftly identified the alleged poachers. With the support of the Kargil Police, Wildlife Department Kargil, and Wildlife Department Leh, authorities arrested one suspect, Abdul Hussain of Haqnis, at the Khangral check post. Based on his confession, three more suspects were identified: Akbar (R/O Haqnis), Mohammad Ali (R/O Shakar), and Nazir Ali (R/O Chiktan). This case was cracked through coordinated efforts involving Leh Police, Khaltse Police, the Wildlife Team, and Kargil Police. The investigation is now being led by the Wildlife Department.

“We seized dried meat from their residence, which will be sent for forensic examination. Additionally, we confiscated a chopping board with fur resembling that of a Himalayan Ibex, along with several knives and a .315-bore gun belonging to Abdul Hussain. We will initiate the process of revoking the gun’s license. The accused were presented before the Judicial Magistrate within 24 hours, and the Honorable Court has granted seven days of police custody. We aim to file the charge sheet soon,” added SHO Namgial.

Experts Weigh In on Wildlife Conservation