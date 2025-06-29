Ladakh Notifies New Reservation Rules, Addresses Long-Standing Local Concerns

Leh: The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has achieved a significant milestone in the recruitment and reservation policy with the issuance of the Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Rules, 2025, redressing the long-pending concern of the locals, especially the youth of Ladakh.

The amendments are made in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 23 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, as amended by the UT of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025 (No. 1 of 2025), and come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

The exercise was carried out by the Social and Tribal Welfare Department, along with the General Administrative Department.

Dr Pawan Kotwal, Chief Secretary, Ladakh, said that these revised rules aim to update the legal terminology, restructure reservation quotas, and streamline the roster and recruitment procedures in alignment with Central legislations such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

He added that as per the amended Rule 4, reservation in direct recruitment is not restructured with Scheduled Castes (SC) having reservation of 1%, Scheduled Tribes (ST) 80%; Residents of Areas Adjoining the Actual Line of Control (ALC) 4% and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 10%. Likewise, the horizontal Reservations follow ex-servicemen, 6% and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities 4% with further division based on the definition under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Speaking on it further, the Secretary, GAD, Ladakh, Micheal D'Souza informed that the notification further amended the preparation of select lists as, follow a structured, three-list approach ensuring transparency in unreserved and reserved selections, accommodation of horizontal reservations, merit-based seniority, conversion of unfilled EWS vacancies into unreserved slots and maintenance of backlog for unfilled reserved categories. The notification also amended the roster maintenance and implementation as a 100-point running roster system that will be used for each service, cadre, and grade.

The notification also presents an elaborated understanding of reservation in promotions, and as per the amended Rule 9 SC: 1% and ST: 84%. And, as per the notification, a similar 100-point roster shall be maintained for promotions.

