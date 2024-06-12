Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan Keeps Everyone Guessing About Political Allegiance

Srinagar: Haji Hanifa Jan, the recently elected Member of Parliament representing Ladakh, has stated that he has yet to commit to affiliating with any political alliance, including the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Jan's declaration came on June 12 alongside his emphasis on addressing longstanding grievances of Ladakh during discussions with leaders from the INDIA bloc. On a telephonic conversation from New Delhi, he told ETV Bharat, "I have not made a definitive choice regarding alliance affiliation. The decision will be made following consultations with all Ladakhi stakeholders."

Jan disclosed recent engagements with leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing Ladakh's demands. Preceding this, discussions were held with National Conference's vice president Omar Abdullah in Delhi. Further meetings with Central government and NDA representatives are scheduled.



"My candidacy and victory aim to advocate for Ladakh's enduring demands within the Union Territory," Jan added, underlining his commitment.



Addressing Ladakh's Demands: The roots of Ladakh's dissatisfaction trace back to August 2019 when the government's decision to abolish Article 370 and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories took effect. While Leh expressed support for this action, Kargil, predominantly inhabited by Muslims, expressed concerns.



Subsequently, leaders from both Leh and Kargil have articulated their visions for Ladakh's future, rallying around demands for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, the establishment of a dedicated public service commission, and increased parliamentary representation.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have emerged as prominent advocates for local governance. Despite numerous meetings with the Modi-led government, Ladakh's aspirations remain unfulfilled, with no tangible progress being achieved.



Independent Stance and Electoral Triumph: Haji Haneefa Jan's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 marked a significant upset for the BJP, which previously held the seat. Jan secured 64,443 votes, surpassing Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal's 35,770 votes and BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson's 31,505 votes.



Political analysts underscored the contest's regional dynamics, with Ladakh's Shia-Muslim dominated Kargil region pitted against the Buddhist-dominated Leh region. Jan's victory was buoyed by support from Kargil residents, consolidating votes in his favor.



According to them, initially, three Kargil residents - Kacho Mohammed Feroz, Haji Hanifa Jan, and Sajjad Hussain Kargili - had filed nominations for Ladakh's solitary Lok Sabha seat. However, later Feroz and Kargili withdrew their nominations and extended support to Haji Haneefa Jan. This consolidated the votes of Kargil, but a similar consolidation couldn't occur in Leh.



"Both the BJP candidate and the INDIA bloc candidate were representing the Leh region. The contest was among three candidates, with the entirety of Kargil backing Haji Hanifa."



On May 7 of this year, Additional Secretary of J&K National Conference (Kargil Ladakh), Qamar Ali Akhoon, in a press conference, revealed the mass resignation, attributing it to the high command's pressure to endorse the Congress-led INDIA bloc candidate, Tsering Namgyal. Later, in a joint resignation letter, the Kargil unit emphasized the Ladakh Democratic Alliance's unanimous decision to support Mohmad Haneefa, also known as Haji Hanifa Jan, as an Independent Candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency.



The Ladakh parliamentary constituency, with over 1.84 lakh voters, reflects a nuanced demographic split, with Kargil housing a majority of voters at 95,926, and Leh following closely with 88,877 voters.



Anti-defection Conundrum: Jan's independent status presents challenges, as anti-defection laws prevent his alignment with any political party post-election.



"Until I am representing Ladakh in Parliament, I can't join any political party. Other leaders who resigned from the party will decide whether they will rejoin the NC or not," he said, adding, "I can only extend my support to an alliance, which I will do after consultation with all stakeholders."



Under the anti-defection law, an independent MLA or MP would have to give up the seat if he or she chooses to join a political party after being elected. Even if a member elected on the ticket of a political party voluntarily gives up membership of the party and joins another party, he or she is subjected to anti-defection law where they lose their seat.