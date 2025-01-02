Ladakh Mourns Death Of Renowned Scholar, Former Interlocutor To Dalai Lama Prof Jamyang Gyaltsan

Leh: Ladakh's top literati and officials paid rich tributes to a reputed cultural figure of the region, Prof Jamyang Gyaltsan, who passed away on Tuesday in Delhi after a brief illness. A condolence meeting was held today at the Culture Academy in his memory, in which people from several political, social, and religious organisations participated and expressed condolences on Prof Gyaltsan's death and reflected on his contributions.

Born in 1952 in Matho village of Ladakh to father Ishey Namgyal and mother Ishey Tsewang, he was among the foremost students of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), where he completed his schooling before pursuing an Acharya (M.A.) in Buddhist Philosophy at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in Sarnath, Varanasi.

He started his career as a lecturer in the Bhoti language at CIBS in 1978 and went on to serve as a professor for over three decades. He authored more than 15 major works on topics including philosophy, grammar, history, poetry, and fiction, besides composing over 30 songs for All India Radio, Leh. He also served as an interlocutor for the 14th Dalai Lama.

Among his numerous accolades are the Best Book Awards from the J&K Culture, Art & Languages Academy for the years 1976, 1982, 1984, and 2006, as well as the Best Play Awards in 1977 and 1987. He was also conferred the Ladakh Literary Award during Ladakh Literature Day in 2024 for his varied contributions.

Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra also expressed his deep sorrow, describing Prof Gyaltsan as a “towering figure in Ladakhi literary and cultural fields.”

“His published works on Buddhist philosophy, grammar, history, poems, and fiction will forever remain a treasure for Ladakhi generations to come. May God give solace and strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, Chairman/CEC Adv. Tashi Gyalson of the LAHDC, Leh, also paid tribute to the late scholar and expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Prof Gyaltsan, describing him as a revered scholar and cultural luminary of Ladakh.

“Prof. Gyaltsan’s remarkable contributions to the academic and cultural fabric of Ladakh are immeasurable. His extensive body of work, including over 30 books, 100+ research papers, and numerous poems and dramas, enriched our understanding of Tibetan philosophy and Ladakhi traditions. He also had the honour of serving as a translator for His Holiness the Dalai Lama during his visits to Leh. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was awarded the 3rd Ladakh Literary Award in 2024 by LAHDC Leh for his tireless efforts in preserving Ladakh’s culture and promoting the Bhoti language," he stated and extended condolences to his family and colleagues.

Dr Thupstan Norboo, Editor, of Culture Academy Leh, described Prof Gyaltsan as a distinguished scholar of Bhoti language, literature, poetry, and Buddhist philosophy in his condolence message. "He served as a beacon of light for thousands of students, inspiring generations through his teachings and writings,” he said.