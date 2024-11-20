Ladakh Partners with BRO to Repurpose Plastic Waste for Reuse in Road Construction

Leh: To tackle the growing issue of plastic waste in the Ladakh region, the Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD) of Ladakh has partnered with Project Himank (Border Roads Organisation) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The objective is to repurpose plastic waste for use in road construction, offering an innovative and sustainable solution supporting infrastructure development.

Speaking on this, Moses Kunzang, Director of Urban and Local Bodies, stated that the MoU was signed to address the challenge of plastic waste, specifically Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

"Our plan involves shredding this plastic and granulating it into pellets, which will then be supplied to BRO. They will utilise this material in road pavements based on their quantity requirements. This initiative has two major benefits, first, it ensures the scientific disposal of plastic waste, and second, it generates revenue, as Municipal Committees generate their own resources and income. BRO is paying us ₹16 per kilogram for the processed plastic," Moses said.

He continued, "We plan to supply shredded plastic below 5.2 mm to BRO, ensuring it is washed and processed to meet specific size requirements. Additionally, we are addressing other types of plastic waste, such as multi-layered plastic and cardboard. To tackle these, we have signed an MoU with entrepreneurs in Ladakh, and we are supplying plastic to them who will begin operations with their machines by March or April, as all necessary clearances have been obtained."

On RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel), he said it is a separate issue that we aim to resolve through the use of an incinerator with technically approved machine. This initiative is also part of our broader waste management strategy, he added.

Discussing waste generation in Ladakh, he said, "Previously, we relied on rough estimations, but now we use an actual weighing machine for precise measurements. In our latest assessment, the average waste generation is around 14-15 tons per day in Leh and 9-10 tons per day in Kargil, with a 60:40 ratio of dry to wet waste."

Moses said that earlier, they followed a process of door-to-door collection, segregation, transportation, and then further segregation. "Now, for dry waste, we categorize it into different types, while for wet waste, we focus on composting to manage it effectively and have submitted it to the laboratory for testing. Based on the results, we will plan the supply process accordingly," he said.

In March 2023, the Rural Development Department of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Project Himank (BRO) to use plastic waste in road construction.

Further, he informed, "The generation of plastic waste is higher in urban areas. Earlier, we used to bale, compress, and sell the waste to companies based outside Ladakh. Now, we are working to implement all solutions locally within Ladakh itself, which will not only be more beneficial but also generate revenue. Additionally, we are focused on ensuring scientific disposal of plastic waste. We have to regularly report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on our disposal methods.”

As of July 2021, 703 km of National Highways have been constructed using plastic waste. This includes the 270 km-long Jammu Kashmir National Highway.