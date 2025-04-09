Ladakh Monasteries To Get CCTV And Trained Guards Amid Theft Concerns

Leh: In recent years, Ladakh has witnessed a rising number of theft cases in monasteries, particularly during the summer season, when the region sees an influx of people seeking livelihood opportunities from outside the Union Territory.

To address this issue, the Ladakh Police recently organised a week-long Basic Security Orientation Course for security personnel deployed at 16 major monasteries across the region. During it, experts covered various aspects of monastery security, including access control, perimeter security, surveillance, threat detection, emergency preparedness, and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, CEC, LAHDC Leh said, "We held several discussions regarding the deployment of security guards to monasteries, as requested by the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) and the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA). We are also providing CCTV cameras to these monasteries."

"Despite limited resources, we went out of our way to deploy 16 security guards to 16 major monasteries. We took the CEO of the Council and the CPO into confidence to find a workable solution. Although we received a long list from the LGA, due to the limited revenue funds available to the Council, we were only able to cover 16 major monasteries out of the total 300. In the future, if our capacity and funding increase, we assure you that more support will be extended," he added.

According to Gyalson, monasteries are a living heritage. "They are an integral part of our rich culture and tradition, housing many valuable and antique items. It is everyone’s responsibility to protect and preserve them. We have been consistently extending support to monasteries and assure that this will continue," he said.

"Very soon, we will also be providing uniforms to all the deployed security guards. With collective efforts, the 6th LAHDC has successfully brought amendments to the guidelines, allowing us to allocate funds for monasteries. Previously, we were unable to provide any financial support from our CCDF for this purpose," he added.

LGA President Ven. Tsering Wangdus expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the body to LAHDC Leh and the Ladakh Police for extending their support.

"We are planning to install high-quality CCTV cameras in over 20 monasteries to further strengthen their security, as several theft cases have been reported in recent years. We deeply appreciate the timely support provided by the Hill Council within a short span of time," he said.

Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, emphasised the importance of close coordination between monastery security guards, the LBA, and the Police to ensure effective security of monasteries.

He highlighted the need for regular training sessions to upgrade the skills and preparedness of the security personnel. He added, "This is the first batch of trained monastery security guards, and it should send a positive message to society. We must remain vigilant and proactive to deter any threats or thefts."

He reiterated that enhancing security is not just about deployment but also about maintaining synergy among all stakeholders — religious institutions, law enforcement agencies, and the community — through timely interventions and skill-building efforts.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rigzen Sandup said, "We have conducted a basic orientation course for the monastery security guards. However, there is still a need to construct proper guardrooms at these sites. It is essential to maintain a proper register at each monastery, ensure the registration of mobile numbers, and carry out verification of laborers engaged in the monasteries through the Police. We also urge senior monks to monitor the presence and attendance of the security guards to ensure accountability."

"Our primary focus remains on night patrolling, as most theft incidents occur during the night, even though the reconnaissance is often done during the daytime. We have issued all the necessary basic instructions to the guards and provided them with emergency contact numbers to ensure a quick response when needed," Sandup.

Tsewang Paljor, Deputy Secretary of the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Leh, said, "Security cannot be ensured by a guard alone — we all need to cooperate. Today, we have gathered here to find a solution on how to better secure our monasteries and make efficient use of available resources. With these developments, we hope that incidents of theft in monasteries will be significantly reduced."

Tsewang Gyalston, Chief Planning Officer, Leh said, "I congratulate all the monasteries for receiving security personnel, and CCTV cameras will also be distributed soon. Coordination is essential for our future course of action. If the government is providing salaries, there must also be a mechanism for monitoring. Therefore, we seek the cooperation of the monasteries as well. We assure you of our continued support in the future.”