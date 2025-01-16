Ladakh Lt Governor Visits Chader Trek Registration Centre And Tourist Information Center Leh

Leh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor, Brigadier (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) visited the Chader Trek Registration Centre in Leh today to review the ongoing Chader Trek and assess the facilities at the Tourist Information Centre.

During his visit, he expressed concern over the non-functional bathrooms and toilets, as well as the lack of essential amenities. He also highlighted the absence of clear signage and important information for tourists, which is crucial for their convenience and safety, sources said.

Additionally, he inspected the emergency oxygen supplies, beds, and other essential infrastructure provided for tourists. He expressed dissatisfaction with the poor conditions observed and directed the Assistant Director of Tourism, Leh, to ensure that all necessary infrastructure and tourist information are made available promptly. He also instructed that prefabricated toilet facilities be provided until the existing toilets and bathrooms are fully functional again, sources said.

He emphasised the need to uphold high standards of service and infrastructure to improve the overall experience and safety of tourists visiting the region, they added.

Secretary Tourism, Vikram Singh Malik; Additional Deputy Commissioner Leh, Ghulam Mohd; Assistant Director Tourism Leh, Padma Angmo, and other tourism stakeholders and officials were present during the visit.

The first batch of Chadar Trek participants was flagged off on January 13 by the additional deputy commissioner of Leh, Ghulam Mohd, at the Tourist Reception Centre in Leh. A total of 30 trekkers set off on the trek. District Disaster Management Authority, Leh also issued the SOPs on January 11 regarding the rules and regulations put in place for the overall safety of trekkers and for the protection of the environment.