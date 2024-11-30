‘My Dream Is to Make Ladakh Number One UT in Five Years’, Says Lt Governor Ladakh

Leh: To promote environmental sustainability, a state-of-the-art Waste Material Recovery Facility was inaugurated by Lt Governor, Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) at Chuchot Yokma, Solid Resource Management Centre today.

In his keynote speech on the occasion, he lauded the efforts of HDFC Bank's Parivartan initiative and CII towards environmental sustainability. He emphasised the importance of collective effort in making solid waste management a success in Ladakh, stating, "Every citizen needs to cooperate to achieve this goal. We must internalize the intention for a cleaner Ladakh and develop a civic sense where cleanliness becomes second nature for all."

Lt Governor, Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) inaugurates Waste Material Recovery Facility in Leh. (ETV Bharat)

He highlighted the fragile environment of the Himalayan ranges, highlighting the responsibility of both individuals and the UT administration to preserve it. "The Himalayan ranges must remain undisturbed and free from human interference to ensure that future generations do not face any environmental challenges," he added.

Expressing his vision for Ladakh, he shared, "My dream is to make Ladakh the number one Union Territory among the five UTs in the next five years."

He also mentioned the ambitious plan for a 13 GW solar power plant worth ₹20,000 crore in Ladakh, signalling a significant step towards renewable energy development.

Addressing the issue of plastic waste, he pointed out its non-biodegradable nature, calling it one of the most dangerous pollutants. "Plastic does not degrade, and it poses a major environmental challenge. However, we are finding innovative ways to reuse plastic, such as in road construction and insulation," he remarked.

Tashi Namgyal, Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, (Rural Department), highlighted the efforts made under Project Tsangda, which was initiated in 2017 in collaboration with the District Administration. "Project Tsangda began in Choglamsar, and today, there are 18 Waste Management Centres across Leh district, managed by the Rural Department. Out of these, 14 are fully operational, while the remaining 4 are in the process of being equipped with vehicles and machinery," he said.

He emphasized the need for support to ensure the project's sustainability, stating, "To make this initiative truly sustainable, we seek the assistance of the UT administration."

Earlier, Shashanka Ala, Administrative Secretary of the Rural Development Department, said that a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), HDFC Bank, and the Rural Development Department to strengthen collaborative efforts in waste management and sustainability initiatives.

Lt. Gen. Jai Prakash Nehra, Principal Advisor of CII, highlighted the introduction of the plastic-breaking machine as an innovative development, stating, "If this proves successful in the two pilot blocks, we plan to replicate it across the entire Ladakh region." He further assured, "Until this project becomes fully sustainable, we are committed to providing our support to this initiative."