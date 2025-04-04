Ladakh Looks Ahead With Optimism As Zojila Tunnel Reaches 70% Completion

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: With the Zojila Tunnel nearing completion, voices from across Ladakh, cutting across political lines,have hailed the project as a transformative milestone for the region.

Leaders and activists have highlighted its strategic, economic and social importance, emphasizing how the all-weather connectivity will reduce isolation, boost tourism, lower transportation costs and strengthen defence logistics. From improving healthcare access and easing the burden of high airfares to enhancing the daily lives of residents, the tunnel is being widely seen as a long-awaited solution to the challenges faced by the people of Ladakh, particularly in Kargil.

Recently, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Parliament that 70% of the work on the tunnel has been completed. He further stated that although the tunnel was initially estimated to cost over Rs 12,000 crore, it will now be completed for just around Rs 5,500 crore.

Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Kargil, said, “Zojila is the lifeline for the people of Ladakh, especially for those in Kargil, as the region lacks air connectivity and remains cut off during the winter months due to heavy snowfall. This causes numerous challenges for the people. Earlier, the distance between Srinagar and Kargil was around 205 km, but with the completion of the Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels, the distance will be reduced by 30 to 35 km. This road is also strategically significant from a defense perspective, as it will remain open throughout the year, ensuring all-weather connectivity. We are hopeful that the tunnel will be connected by the end of this year. We are very happy and optimistic, as this development will not only improve road connectivity but also bring substantial growth opportunities to the region. It will truly be a game changer for tourism in Ladakh.”

The interior of Zojila Tunnel (ETV Bharat)

Phuntsok Stanzin, BJP Ladakh State President, said, “Ladakh used to remain cut off from the rest of the country for almost six months every year, which had a significant impact on our lives. Moreover, the isolation posed a security threat due to our proximity to the border. But under the leadership of Minister Nitin Gadkari, our long-standing dream is finally becoming a reality. The cost of essential commodities is expected to come down, and we will now be better connected with the rest of the country in a safe and reliable manner. Earlier, we couldn’t transport heavy loads, but now, with improved infrastructure, larger trucks carrying 30 to 40 tonne, compared to the earlier 8 to 10 tonne will reduce the cost of construction material, diesel and petrol.”

He continued, “This development will also significantly benefit the health sector. Previously, we had to bear the burden of expensive airfares to travel outside Ladakh. With improved road connectivity, we hope airfare remains stable and doesn’t fluctuate suddenly. Fresh vegetables and other supplies will now be available even during winter. This is not just a major step forward for Ladakh but for the entire country, as the region will now have access to all necessary facilities year-round.”

Sajjad Kargili, Political Activist from Kargil, said, “Zojila Tunnel will be an economic boon for Ladakh. After its completion, we will have round-the-year connectivity, which will benefit patients, the elderly, and students. It will be a game changer for the entire region. I would like to congratulate Minister Nitin Gadkari and the government, who have worked very dedicatedly and positively over the last few years, and the project is now in its completion stage”.

"It is also highly important from a defense point of view. Ladakh has witnessed several wars—be it in 1962, 1965, 1971, or the Kargil conflict in 1999—where our forces faced numerous challenges, the major one being lack of connectivity. To address this, the government has developed airfields in Nyoma and DBO in eastern Ladakh. With the Zojila Tunnel, it will become much easier for the defense forces to transport supplies and carry out deployments. Otherwise, it costs them a huge amount, and communication remains difficult. This tunnel will greatly improve both logistics and communication for our defense forces,” added Sajjad Kargili.

He continued, “Earlier, traveling from Kargil to Srinagar used to take around 6 to 8 hours, and sometimes even up to 10 hours. Gradually, the distance and travel time have reduced, and once the Zojila Tunnel is completed, I believe the journey will take a maximum of 3 hours. We do not have a super-specialty hospital in Kargil, and unfortunately, we have witnessed patients losing their lives due to the lack of proper road and air connectivity. With this improved access, it will be much easier for patients to reach Srinagar, where better medical facilities are available.”

Tsering Namgyal, Congress leader, said, “Earlier, we could not go outside Ladakh by road in winter and had only the option of airlines. But now, we can travel by road as well after the completion of Zojila. Economic activity and tourism will get a boost. It will especially benefit the people of Kargil, who had to come to Leh for their flights, but with Zojila, they can now go directly to Srinagar. Ladakh is a strategically important area and is surrounded by two hostile neighbours. This tunnel provides important strategic connectivity to the border areas — be it troop movement, military convoys, or ration supplies, we can now transport them in bulk. That is why it is strategically significant. One issue is that the north portal in the Minamarg area of Kargil may remain closed for a few days at times. But overall, it will benefit us.”