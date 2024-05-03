Ladakh Lok Sabha Seat: Whose Writ Runs Large?

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

A landscape view of Ladakh
A landscape view of Ladakh (ETV Bharat/File)

Ladakh, which is going to polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat on May 20, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest including National Conference's Haji Hanifa Jan, Congress's Tsering Namgyal, Independent Sajjad Kargili and disgruntled sitting BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, reports ETV Bharat's Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Dissatisfaction within the Congress' Ladakh unit over Haji Hanifa Jan's nomination by the INDIA bloc has prompted the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to swiftly approve Tsering Namgyal as their candidate for Ladakh's solitary Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the decision, stating, "The central election committee has approved the candidature of Tsering Namgyal as the Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from the Ladakh Parliamentary constituency," in a notification on Thursday evening.

While the National Conference nominated Haji Hanifa Jan, their Kargil district leader, for the Ladakh seat, Congress leaders expressed divergent views. Congress president (Kargil) Nasir Munshi had claimed that both parties had jointly endorsed Haji Hanifa Jan, while senior leader Nawang Rigzin Jora asserted Leh's preference for nominating young leader Tsering Namgyal.

With elections slated for May 20, 2024, as per the INDIA bloc's agreement, Congress was expected to name the candidate. However, the National Conference took the lead in nominating a candidate, raising questions and prompting Congress to enter the fray.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) also announced his candidacy, adding further competition to the race.

Facing its own challenges, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a fix as incumbent MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was overlooked by the party high command. He is now planning to contest independently as the saffron party has nominated Tashi Gyalson. If Namgyal challenges the BJP, it could pose a formidable obstacle for the NDA.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had secured 42,914 votes and a pass to parliament while independent candidate Sajjad Kargili stood second with 31,984 votes.

The electoral history of Ladakh reflects a dynamic landscape, with Congress winning six times since 1967, NC twice, independents thrice, and BJP dominating since 2014. While Congress last tasted victory in 1996, NC secured wins in 1998 and 1999, with independent candidates representing the constituency in subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009.

  1. Read more: KDA's Sajjad Kargili Enters Ladakh Parliamentary Race as Independent Candidate
  2. Ladakh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kargil Congress Supports NC Candidate, Leh Unit Says 'Not Our Pick'
  3. After BJP's Snub, Sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Contemplates Future Move

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.