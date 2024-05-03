Ladakh Lok Sabha Seat: Whose Writ Runs Large?

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Dissatisfaction within the Congress' Ladakh unit over Haji Hanifa Jan's nomination by the INDIA bloc has prompted the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to swiftly approve Tsering Namgyal as their candidate for Ladakh's solitary Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced the decision, stating, "The central election committee has approved the candidature of Tsering Namgyal as the Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from the Ladakh Parliamentary constituency," in a notification on Thursday evening.

While the National Conference nominated Haji Hanifa Jan, their Kargil district leader, for the Ladakh seat, Congress leaders expressed divergent views. Congress president (Kargil) Nasir Munshi had claimed that both parties had jointly endorsed Haji Hanifa Jan, while senior leader Nawang Rigzin Jora asserted Leh's preference for nominating young leader Tsering Namgyal.

With elections slated for May 20, 2024, as per the INDIA bloc's agreement, Congress was expected to name the candidate. However, the National Conference took the lead in nominating a candidate, raising questions and prompting Congress to enter the fray.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Kargili of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) also announced his candidacy, adding further competition to the race.

Facing its own challenges, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a fix as incumbent MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was overlooked by the party high command. He is now planning to contest independently as the saffron party has nominated Tashi Gyalson. If Namgyal challenges the BJP, it could pose a formidable obstacle for the NDA.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had secured 42,914 votes and a pass to parliament while independent candidate Sajjad Kargili stood second with 31,984 votes.

The electoral history of Ladakh reflects a dynamic landscape, with Congress winning six times since 1967, NC twice, independents thrice, and BJP dominating since 2014. While Congress last tasted victory in 1996, NC secured wins in 1998 and 1999, with independent candidates representing the constituency in subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009.