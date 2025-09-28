ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Killings: Congress Distances Itself From Sonam Wangchuk; Says Activist 'Long Associated With BJP'

Srinagar: A day after Ladakh administration accused jailed climate change activist Sonam Wangchuk of creating unrest in Leh, Congress distanced itself from him, claiming that the activist has been all along associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and his brother is vice president of BJP unit in Leh.

Pradesh Congress Committee president of Jammu and Kashmir Tariq Hameed Karra said that Sonam Wangchuk's father was a deputy minister in 70s in the then Jammu and Kashmir government and in 1987 he was expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities and since then he has no association with Congress.

"The siblings of Sonam Wangchuk, six brothers and two sisters have been associated with the BJP, and are still linked with the party. His brother is vice president of the BJP unit of Leh," Karra said in a press conference in Srinagar.

The Magsaysay award winner, Wangchuk was arrested by Ladakh police and slapped with National Security Act. He is behind the bars in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Wangchuk was accused by the Ladakh DGP S D Jamwal of being in contact with an Indian origin Pakistan operative. The DGP in a press conference in Leh on Saturday said that his speeches provoked the people in Leh for arson and violence.

Karra said that Wangchuk is renowned as an educationist, a reformist, an environmentalist and he has been active for years. "If Sonam Wangchuk, today, turns out to be a national threat, why is it that he was being hailed for his pro-people and pro-environment activities. Did the BJP come to know about his anti-national activities just three days ago? Why wasn't he apprehended all these years, why was he a core nationalist when he hailed the abrogation of Article 370? So, this is the dual standards of BJP. This is just that you have to follow their way. My way or highway," he said.

Four people, aged between 20 and 49, were killed in Leh, while 80 others were injured in police firing when protesters who were on hunger strike, led by Wangchuk, turned violent. They burnt the BJP office, torched a CRPF vehicle and other property. Police said it has defined 40 persons who are linked with the arson. Wangchuk has launched a hunger strike demanding statehood to Ladakh and granting the cold desert Union Territory Six Schedule status that will safeguard its culture, identity and land.

Karra said that the situation in Ladakh is concerning given the matter is sensitive and of national importance.