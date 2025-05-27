ETV Bharat / state

‘Ladakh Is Waiting’ To Woo Tourists To Cold Desert Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Leh, Ladakh: With tourism taking a hit after the recent incident in Pahalgam, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHGHA) is extending a warm invitation to the world through its new campaign ‘Ladakh is Waiting.’

Tourism serves as the backbone of the region’s economy and thousands of families across the Union Territory rely on seasonal visitors for their livelihood. However, following a sharp decline in tourist arrivals, occupancy rates have dropped to nearly zero. As a result, villages, hotels, and homestays across Ladakh are left waiting , not just for guests, but for a vital economic lifeline.

This campaign is a call for solidarity to everyone who has visited Ladakh, worked here, or holds it close to their heart. It's time to show your love. We urge you to share the film, talk about Ladakh, and help us bring back the visitors who breathe life into our mountains.