Ladakh 'Leading' in Hypertension Cases: Political Leaders Weigh in on ICMR Study

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid intensifying protests in Ladakh over the demand of statehood and other guarantees, political leaders have linked the rising cases of hypertension in the Union Territory to the rising unemployment and political struggle for constitutional rights.

In a post on X, Sajjad Kargili, a leading political figure from Kargil district of Ladakh referred to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) saying that Ladakh was “leading in hypertension cases”.

“According to an ICMR study, 48.8 percent of the population is suffering from hypertension. Indian Council of Medical Research study has raised concerns on the impact of the problem as it often progresses to full-blown hypertension. Interestingly, the study has found that women, literate individuals, alcohol consumers and individuals with elevated blood glucose levels had lower odds of being prehypertensive. In the last five years, Youths in Ladakh are jobless and the educated youths are roaming without jobs. Ladakhis are struggling for their political and constitutional rights demanding statehood and sixth schedule. But the government is ignoring the demands of the people which is creating a sense of alienation,” Kargili said.

The People's Democratic Party, while reacting to Kargili's post said, “Disturbing findings from ICMR study reveal Ladakh's staggering hypertension rates. While this health crisis unfolds, the region's youth grapple with unemployment & unfulfilled promises. It's time for the government to prioritize both health & address demands for Ladakh's constitutional rights”.

Kargili and other political leaders in Kargil are currently on a three-day 'Save Ladakh' protest since March 24.

Pertinently, a recent Indian Council of Medical Research study has said that more than 33 percent Indians are suffering from hypertension.

Meanwhile, renowned Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk is also on a 'climate fast' hunger strike. On Sunday, Wangchuk stated that around 5000 people joined him at Leh for a day long fast “and some 300 are sleeping here for 3 to 10 days fast”. “Today all over India, some 40 cities saw Friends of Ladakh events. Ladakh, its people and its mountains and glaciers will remain ever grateful for this show of solidarity,” said.

Expressing concerns over the influence of industrial lobbies on the government, Wangchuk emphasized the need for citizens to voice their concerns. He highlighted the environmental challenges faced by Ladakh and urged the government to honor its commitments to safeguard the region's mountains, glaciers, and indigenous cultures under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Political leaders in the Ladakh Union Territory are intensifying their protest to advocate for Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the region with leaders contemplating a possible election boycott.