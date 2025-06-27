ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Hosts Its First-Ever Astro Festival To Celebrate Astronomy And Science Outreach

Dr V Girish, Deputy Director of the Science Programe Office at ISRO, speaking during the Astro Fest in Leh ( ETV Bharat )

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: To promote scientific curiosity and astro-tourism in Ladakh, the first Ladakh Astro Festival started today in Leh. It is organised by the Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

The day-long programme witnessed the enthusiastic participation of scientists, local authorities and students. A key highlight of the event was a public talk titled 'Moon – an enigma, and India's lunar missions’, delivered by Dr. V Girish, Deputy Director of the Science Program Office at ISRO. The talk explored the mysteries of the Moon and India's pioneering efforts in space exploration.

Dorje Angchuk, Engineer-In-Charge, Indian Astronomical Observatory, IIA said, "During the daytime, there are talks on Chandrayaan, the formation of the universe, and we have invited experts from ISRO, Kashmir University and the IIA."

He said there are also photo exhibitions, which showcase solar sunspots. According to Dorje Angchuk, the most exciting event will be night sky gazing.

"We are very excited, we had earlier organised two-star parties at Hanle, which received a great response. Within three days, around 600 people came for stargazing. Since it is difficult to organise such events in Hanle, we planned this one in Leh. Ladakh offers a rare combination of clear skies, starry nights and breathtaking landscapes, what we call the 'nightscape.' To promote astro-tourism in Ladakh, we have organised this festival," he added.

He asserted that there are plans to hold the Astro Festival every year. "Our idea is to make it a summer festival, ideally in May or June, during the new-moon phase, while the winter ‘Star Party’ continues in Hanle. Location-wise, Ladakh is a huge advantage as the region is dry, with little cloud cover or rainfall, so we enjoy many cloud-free nights," he added.

He added that they can still show visitors the stars and their observatory remains fully operational. According to him, hosting the Astro Festival in Leh is ideal because travelling to Hanle can be challenging for tourists due to the risk of altitude sickness.

He said that the Hanle Dark Sky Initiative is a unique, science-driven, sustainable development project.

"The IIA came to Ladakh 25 years ago. Initially, we were seen as outsiders, but our aim was always to ensure that the local villages benefited. We engaged with the community and explained the concept of the Dark Sky Reserve and how it could bring long-term benefits," he added.