Ladakh Hosts Its First-Ever Astro Festival To Celebrate Astronomy And Science Outreach

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan
Leh: To promote scientific curiosity and astro-tourism in Ladakh, the first Ladakh Astro Festival started today in Leh. It is organised by the Department of Tourism, UT Ladakh, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).
The day-long programme witnessed the enthusiastic participation of scientists, local authorities and students. A key highlight of the event was a public talk titled 'Moon – an enigma, and India's lunar missions’, delivered by Dr. V Girish, Deputy Director of the Science Program Office at ISRO. The talk explored the mysteries of the Moon and India's pioneering efforts in space exploration.
Dorje Angchuk, Engineer-In-Charge, Indian Astronomical Observatory, IIA said, "During the daytime, there are talks on Chandrayaan, the formation of the universe, and we have invited experts from ISRO, Kashmir University and the IIA."
He said there are also photo exhibitions, which showcase solar sunspots. According to Dorje Angchuk, the most exciting event will be night sky gazing.
"We are very excited, we had earlier organised two-star parties at Hanle, which received a great response. Within three days, around 600 people came for stargazing. Since it is difficult to organise such events in Hanle, we planned this one in Leh. Ladakh offers a rare combination of clear skies, starry nights and breathtaking landscapes, what we call the 'nightscape.' To promote astro-tourism in Ladakh, we have organised this festival," he added.
He asserted that there are plans to hold the Astro Festival every year. "Our idea is to make it a summer festival, ideally in May or June, during the new-moon phase, while the winter ‘Star Party’ continues in Hanle. Location-wise, Ladakh is a huge advantage as the region is dry, with little cloud cover or rainfall, so we enjoy many cloud-free nights," he added.
He added that they can still show visitors the stars and their observatory remains fully operational. According to him, hosting the Astro Festival in Leh is ideal because travelling to Hanle can be challenging for tourists due to the risk of altitude sickness.
He said that the Hanle Dark Sky Initiative is a unique, science-driven, sustainable development project.
"The IIA came to Ladakh 25 years ago. Initially, we were seen as outsiders, but our aim was always to ensure that the local villages benefited. We engaged with the community and explained the concept of the Dark Sky Reserve and how it could bring long-term benefits," he added.
According to him, currently those benefits are unfolding, not just in terms of astronomy, but also in the local economy. "Earlier, educated youth from Hanle wouldn't return after studying elsewhere. Now, many of them are coming back, eager to work and contribute to their hometown,” Dorje Angchuk added.
Padma Angmo, Assistant Director, Tourism Department, Leh, said, "While planning the tourism calendar for 2025, we wanted it to be vibrant and diverse, with events spread across the year to boost tourist footfall during different seasons."
"This festival fits perfectly, as Ladakh offers a unique combination of high-altitude landscapes and clear night skies. We felt it was important to leverage this natural advantage and promote Ladakh as a prime destination for astro-tourism," Angmo said.
Tsering Angchok, Deputy Chairman, LAHDC, Leh, chief guest highlighted the significance of Ladakh's clear night skies and the region’s growing prominence as an ideal destination for stargasing and astronomical research.
"A lot of work related to astronomy has been taking place in Ladakh since the establishment of the observatory. In 2022, we declared an area in Hanle as a Dark Sky Reserve, covering a 22-kilometre radius around the observatory," Tsering Angchok said.
"Significant telescope and instrument infrastructure has been developed there. Now, domestic tourists can visit freely without any special permission and enjoy astronomy activities. After the declaration of the Dark Sky Reserve, local villagers were trained in the service sector and provided with telescopes," added Tsering Angchok.
Tsering Angchok said that they have dedicated facilities for researchers and scholars. "Last year, a Gamma Ray Telescope was commissioned, and recently, the Finance Minister laid the foundation for a mini planetarium and an Astro Globe," Tsering Angchok said.
He continues, “Infrastructure has improved significantly not just in terms of astronomy equipment but also in services. Our travel agents have now started offering guided astronomy tours. This festival will definitely give a further boost to tourism. Since Hanle is an ecologically sensitive area, locals have also been sensitised about maintaining ecological balance and promoting sustainable tourism.”
The afternoon session featured another public talk titled ‘Astrophotography – My Journey’ by Dorje Angchuk, offering a personal insight into his experiences capturing the cosmos and advocating for astronomy awareness.