Ladakh Gears Up For Dalai Lama’s Visit And 90th Birthday Celebrations

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Ladakh is getting ready to welcome His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on July 12, with preparations in full swing across the region. This year marks a momentous occasion, His Holiness’s 90th birthday and the celebrations are set to be grander than ever. They will be held over two days, July 6 and 7, at Zivetsal, Shey and are expected to draw tens of thousands of devotees.

From the UT administration to religious organisations and the Tibetan community, efforts are underway across the region to ensure a smooth and meaningful visit. With thousands of devotees expected to participate, the preparations reflect a deep sense of devotion, reverence, and joy. Also, for his visit to Ladakh, everything from cleaning the Photang (residence) to finalising security arrangements is being carefully planned to welcome His Holiness.

Chering Dorje Lakrook, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, shared that repair and cleanliness work around the Photang, His Holiness’s residence in Leh, has already been completed. A second round of cleaning will be carried out following the birthday celebrations at Zivetsal Shey.

Chering Dorje Lakrook says, “We are going to celebrate His Holiness’s birthday lavishly. On July 6, the day will begin with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony, followed by the reading of the Kashag’s annual message. Speeches will be delivered, and His Eminence Thuksay Rinpoche is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest. All reception protocols and security arrangements have already been finalised”.

What makes this visit particularly special, Chering Dorje Lakrook noted, is that His Holiness has agreed to stay in Ladakh for nearly a month. During this time, he is also scheduled to visit Zanskar, offering an opportunity for the people of that remote region to receive his blessings. “It is a matter of great fortune for the people of Ladakh,” Lakrook said with heartfelt pride.

As Ladakh gears up for the grand celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on July 6 and his arrival in Ladakh on July 12, Tashi Dhondup, Chief Representative Officer (CRO) of Ladakh, shared insights into the ongoing preparations. The celebration is being jointly organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Ladakh Gonpa Association, and the Office of the CRO, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities among the three bodies.

To celebrate His Holiness's birthday on July 6, tents have already begun to be set up and they have issued strict instructions prohibiting the consumption of alcohol during the celebrations. “This is a special moment for all of us. It’s not just a birthday, it’s the 90th birthday of His Holiness,” Dhondup emphasised. He expressed gratitude that the Dalai Lama is visiting Ladakh again this year, calling it a moment of great fortune for the region. According to him, preparations from Leh airport to His Holiness’s residence are nearly complete.

He further shared, “This year marks the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. To honour this milestone, the Central Tibetan Administration has declared it the 'Year of Compassion' and LAHDC Leh has designated July as the 'Month of Compassion.' In line with this, we will be organising various events and programmes in the coming days.

Reflecting on a recent statement made by the Dalai Lama, Dhondup shared, “His Holiness mentioned that he will live more than 30 more years. That brings hope and joy to all his followers.”

Touching on a matter of deep religious significance, Dhondup also highlighted the clarity provided by His Holiness regarding the future of the institution of the Dalai Lama. He firmly said, “His Holiness has declared that the reincarnation of the 15th Dalai Lama will be solely the responsibility of the Gaden Phodrang Trust. There will be no interference from any third party.” He added that just a few days ago, heads of all major Tibetan religious traditions met in Dharamsala and passed a resolution reaffirming that the authority to recognise the next Dalai Lama rests entirely with His Holiness and the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Tsepak Rigzin, President of the Tibetan Women’s Association, Leh Ladakh, says, “We have already started preparing for His Holiness’s 90th special birthday. This time, we are also making that (a traditional cake made with dried cheese, butter, and jaggery). This occasion is very special to us and many Tibetans from abroad, South India and other regions come to Ladakh especially to celebrate His Holiness’s birthday. We feel very happy and fortunate to receive His Holiness’s blessings every year.”

Rigzin Dorjey, Senior Vice President of Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh, shared that an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 devotees are expected to gather for the birthday celebrations on July 6.

Recently, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, chaired a preparatory meeting on July 3 at the UT Secretariat in Leh to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Key points discussed included Z+ security cover, deployment of a dedicated medical team at the venue, and crowd management strategies. The Chief Secretary directed officials to finalise the movement plan and minute-to-minute programme, stressing the importance of precision and coordination.

Similarly, Romil Singh Donk, Deputy Commissioner, Leh chaired a preparatory meeting on July 2 to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the celebration of his 90th birthday in Leh.

In the same meeting, Shruti Arora, Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, assured comprehensive security arrangements for both the birthday celebrations and the visit of His Holiness. She also raised key concerns regarding adequate lighting facilities, especially for night events, and the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure public safety and effective monitoring.

Read more: Dalai Lama, On Eve Of 90th Birthday, Aims To Live 'For 30-40 Years More'