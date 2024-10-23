Ladakh Gazetted Aspirants Urge Stakeholders To Address Recruitment Concerns, Seek Resolution From LAHDC Leh

Leh: A press conference was organised by the gazetted aspirants of Ladakh in Leh on October 23 at Leh. They expressed their gratitude to the LAHDC Kargil as they passed a resolution on October 10, recommending separate Ladakh Services Cadre and Cadre management by JKPSC, adoption of the Sikkim Model of Reservation for Gazetted posts, Relaxation of Upper Age limit for recruitment in UT Ladakh.

The aspirants informed that they prepared a blueprint and shared with stakeholders for feedback but did not get a response from the stakeholders from Leh including the UT administration, both the LAHDCs and socio-religious organisations in Ladakh. While, on the other hand, LAHDC Kargil had a discussion on it and passed a resolution regarding the same on October 19.

During the press conference, they also highlighted that they had organised a seminar in July, 2024 after which the Hill Council, Leh assured to have further discussions on it but that didn't happen.

Sonam Dawa, an aspirant added, "Not a single gazetted recruitment has taken place in UT Ladakh while on the other hand in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Territory approximately 15,000 gazetted posts have been filled since it became a UT. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation 26.5 per cent of graduates are unemployed in Ladakh."

They also requested LAHDC Leh to pass a resolution soon before the talks resume with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Phuntsog Targais, another aspirant said, "The stakeholders in Leh should also show seriousness to the issue of gazetted aspirants and have discussions on the draft blueprint and reach to a consensus as this is one of the demands which the MHA gives priority and is ready to have discussion on. "

Further, he said, "Ladakh was given UT without legislature. So If Ladakhis have to think about the welfare of Ladakh, there is only one option left which is to become a part of the executive who will have decision-making power, therefore we want this issue to be resolved immediately. Apart from that like any other state we also want reservations. Ladakhis in order to be a part of a democratic functioning and decision making we request the stakeholders to start the recruitment process at the earliest."

He further said, “We expect a resolution to be passed by LAHDC Leh on this burning issue so that Ladakh should have a clear stand on their demands.”