ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston 2025 Celebrated On Grand Scale In Leh On UT Declaration Day

Leh, Ladakh: The 9th edition of Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston was celebrated today with great enthusiasm and festive spirit, coinciding with the Ladakh Union Territory Declaration Day.

The event held under the theme of Compassion, this year’s celebration brought together a vibrant blend of traditional rituals, cultural performances and wholehearted community participation. People from across the region turned up in their finest Ladakhi traditional attire, adding colour and cultural pride to the occasion.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, addressed the gathering as the chief guest and extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ladakh. Speaking on the occasion, he reflected on the nearing completion of the current Council’s five-year term and described it as a time to look back on the region’s journey of growth and progress.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh (ETV Bharat)

He said that Ladakh has witnessed significant development, particularly in rural and remote areas. However, he acknowledged that the journey toward fulfilling the region's aspirations is far from complete.

Adv Tashi Gyalson said, “We have learned and achieved a lot during this time, and there’s still more to do. Development work is ongoing, and it is important that we stay focused, united and clear about our goals for the future. As we talk about preserving our culture and identity, we must also take practical steps to promote and protect it in real terms for our coming generations.”