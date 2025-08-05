Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston 2025 Celebrated On Grand Scale In Leh On UT Declaration Day

Leh, Ladakh: The 9th edition of Ladakh dPal rNgam Duston was celebrated today with great enthusiasm and festive spirit, coinciding with the Ladakh Union Territory Declaration Day.
The event held under the theme of Compassion, this year’s celebration brought together a vibrant blend of traditional rituals, cultural performances and wholehearted community participation. People from across the region turned up in their finest Ladakhi traditional attire, adding colour and cultural pride to the occasion.
Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, addressed the gathering as the chief guest and extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ladakh. Speaking on the occasion, he reflected on the nearing completion of the current Council’s five-year term and described it as a time to look back on the region’s journey of growth and progress.
He said that Ladakh has witnessed significant development, particularly in rural and remote areas. However, he acknowledged that the journey toward fulfilling the region's aspirations is far from complete.
Adv Tashi Gyalson said, “We have learned and achieved a lot during this time, and there’s still more to do. Development work is ongoing, and it is important that we stay focused, united and clear about our goals for the future. As we talk about preserving our culture and identity, we must also take practical steps to promote and protect it in real terms for our coming generations.”
Highlighting the importance of inclusive dialogue, he called for greater constructive engagement in shaping Ladakh’s future. He emphasised, “We must respect diverse opinions and come together to think about the Ladakh we want to build, one that is inclusive, progressive and guided by our shared values. Let’s all give our time and thought to Ladakh and move forward with hope and determination.”
As part of the celebrations, a vibrant display of Ladakh’s rich cultural heritage was showcased, featuring performances of Khatok Chenmo and the traditional Shondol song.
Following the performances, a grand cultural procession commenced from the historic heritage site and made its way through the Leh Bazaar, finally concluding at the Leh Polo Ground. The colourful procession highlighted traditional music, mask dances, and folk performances representing the diverse cultural traditions of Ladakh.
In a special tribute to the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, a traditional Shondol dance was performed by 90 female artists, symbolising devotion and reverence for the spiritual leader. Also, skilled horsemen from Phobrang in eastern Ladakh enthralled the audience with a traditional horse-riding show, showcasing their mastery and the enduring equestrian culture of Ladakh.
The event was attended by the Councillors of LAHDC, Leh, district officers, religious heads, and other dignitaries from across Ladakh.
