Ladakh Cultural Heritage: Experts Stress Importance Of Preservation With Collaboration, Community Participation

Leh: “When we look at Ladakh as a region, although it was opened up in 1947, rapid change and development have only taken place in the last 15–20 years. But in that short period, we have probably lost more than 50% of our tangible heritage, and that’s something we need to talk about, question, and hold people accountable for,” said Monisha Ahmad, Executive Director, Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation (LAMO), during the event Heritage Conservation Initiatives in Ladakh and the Way Forward held at Choskor House, Old Town, Leh.

The event was organised to initiate dialogue and raise awareness about the preservation of Ladakh's rich cultural heritage. It was hosted by the Shesrig Foundation in collaboration with the Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF), with support from Tata Trusts.

While addressing the gathering, Stanzin Chosphel, Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, chief guest, said, “Last year, LAHDC Leh initiated a programme to conserve and preserve archival records in the Archives Department and signed an MoU with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). For the first time, we have digitised all paper archives, including land maps among others. Over the past three years, we have also allocated a dedicated fund for the conservation and preservation of heritage sites such as monuments and stupas in Leh. Under this initiative, each of the 95 panchayats received ₹2 lakh, which has been increased to ₹3 lakh this year. In addition, the Culture Department has conducted several training sessions to promote and preserve our cultural heritage. This year, we have also planned specific initiatives for the conservation of thangkas and wall paintings.”

Prof. Tashi Ldawa emphasised the global significance of rock art, describing it as one of the most vital aspects of the shared heritage of humanity. He said, “In Ladakh, there are more than 800 rock art heritage sites. For many, rock art is an immense cultural heritage — a source of history, education and scientific research. For businesses, rock art may become a valuable source of tourism and economic development. For administrators, these expected economic outcomes are often more convincing than the cultural value of the sites.”

Monisha Ahmad, Executive Director, Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation, said, “I came to Ladakh in 1987, and over the last three—now close to four decades, we have seen a lot of change in Leh. We have witnessed buildings being demolished, roads being built, people changing, and yes, that is the way forward. I am not saying Ladakh should be preserved as a museum, but I do think we need to ask ourselves, what are we demolishing, and why?”

She continued, “If we were to physically document everything Romi Khosla (who did a documentation of all the heritage structures in Leh town from Gangles down to Skara in 1987) recorded, we might find that at least 50% of it no longer exists. What are we leaving for this generation of Ladakhis? Culture and heritage hold huge economic potential, and I believe that’s something we can—and should—explore. It is also a way of preserving it for the next generation.”

Similarly, Dr. Noor Jahan, Director of Shesrig Foundation, and Dr. Sonam Wangchuk, Founder of HCHF, emphasised the importance of collective efforts in heritage preservation. Besides, Wangyal Tsering, Convenor, INTACH and Heritage Committee, LBA, Dr Jigmet Wangmo, Project Assistant, IGNCA, Faiza Khan, Architect, Field Studios, also spoke on heritage preservation.

A book on Traditional Kitchen and Ethnic Food of Ladakh authored by Rashida Kousar was also launched during the event.