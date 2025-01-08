Ladakh: Candle March Held In Solidarity With Tibet Earthquake Victims

Leh: The Ladakh Buddhist Association Youth Wing (LBAYW) and the Sonam Ling Settlement held a candle march in Leh on Wednesday in solidarity with the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Tibet.

The march began at Leh's main gate and concluded at Chowkhang Vihara, with hundreds of participants holding lit candles as a symbol of hope and support for those affected by the tragedy. The march, accompanied by prayers and chants, resonated deeply with the spirit of compassion and unity that underpins Buddhist values.

A candle march was held in solidarity with Tibet earthquake victims in Leh (ETV Bharat)

Representatives from both organisations expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. They emphasised the shared cultural and spiritual ties between Ladakh and Tibet, calling for collective efforts to assist in the recovery and rebuilding process.

Chering Dorje Lakrook, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said, "Yesterday, Tibet was struck by an earthquake that caused significant loss of life and left many injured. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. The affected region is close to Mount Everest, where the cold weather adds to the challenges faced by the people. We urge everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.”

Similarly, Dhondup Tashi, Chief Representative Officer (CRO) of the Tibetan settlement, said, “We stand with our Tibetan brothers and sisters during this difficult time. This march is a small gesture to show our unwavering support and prayers for their resilience and healing. Ladakhis have always been supporting us for a long time.”

LBAYW President Jigmet Rafstan said, “We have organised this candlelight march in solidarity with the earthquake victims in Tibet. Around 130 people have lost their lives, and significant damage has been caused to property. We have also held prayers for them at Chowkhang Vihara.”

Ven. Tsering Chosphel, General Secretary, of All Ladakh Gonpa Association said, "We got bad news of the earthquake in Tibet. We all pray for their swift recovery."

The march concluded with a special prayer session for the earthquake victims, where monks and community members offered prayers for peace, strength, and recovery in the affected regions. The candle march witnessed participation from various sections of society, including locals, monks, and Tibetans.