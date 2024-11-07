Healing History: Ladakh’s Hanuthang Village Brings Bamiyan Buddha Back to Life

Leh, Ladakh: On a quiet hillside in the remote village of Hanuthang, Ladakh, a 108-foot Buddha is gradually emerging from stone—a labour of love that began as a dream two decades ago. For the villagers here, this project is more than just a tribute; it’s a way to honour a piece of heritage that was brutally lost when the Taliban destroyed the original Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan in 2001. Now, against the vast backdrop of Ladakh’s mountains, local artisans and monks are breathing life into a new statue, inspired by the ancient figures and fueled by the hands and hearts of a community determined to preserve their culture.

Ven. Ishey Stanzin, President of the project’s organizing society, stated that the inspiration came from a long-standing desire to honor the legacy of the Bamiyan Buddhas, once a revered symbol of Buddhism on the Silk Route. “It was His Holiness Drikung Kyabgön Chetsang Rinpoche’s wish to create a new Buddha statue in place of the Bamiyan Buddha. In 2001, Tokdan Rinpoche visited Hanuthang, saw this rock, and predicted that it would be a fitting site. However, we lacked funds at the time. In 2020, we finally formed a committee and began building,” Ven. Stanzin explained. The project’s inner structure has now been completed, with around Rs 35 lakh invested so far, all gathered through donations.

Bamiyan Buddha statue to come up (ETV Bharat)

The statue is crafted by Stanzin Mingyur, a local artist from Nang village, who studied sculpture and painting at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Leh. His work has also introduced an inventive funding source for the project—handcrafted cricket bats made from local willow. On November 3, the Chief Executive Councillor and other officials unveiled the bats at NDS ground, and proceeds from their sale are directed entirely towards the statue’s completion.

“Villagers couldn’t contribute financially, so they donated trees instead,” Ven. Stanzin explained. “Mingyur recognized the potential of using Ladakh willow to make cricket bats, with the entire crafting process handled locally, except for sourcing handles and stickers," he added. The project isn’t a business venture rather it will fund the Bamiyan replica and bring local craftsmanship into the spotlight in a unique way.

On November 3, officials unveiled the bats (ETV Bharat)

As of now, the bats are sold only within Ladakh, but there are plans to expand to national and international markets. “Community support has been strong, and we hope to take these bats beyond Ladakh to help fund this project,” he added.

Historian Stanzin Mingyur, who is leading the artistic and historical aspects of the statue’s creation, elaborated on the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the Bamiyan Buddha. “Bamiyan was a crucial point along the Silk Route, not only for trade but also as a center of cultural exchange and the spread of Buddhism from India to Central Asia and China,” he explained. From the 2nd century during the Kushan Empire to the 10th century, Bamiyan was a flourishing Buddhist center, with its monumental statues symbolizing the region’s spiritual significance.

Project officials at the site (ETV Bharat)

Mingyur also recounted historical accounts by the 7th-century Chinese traveler Xuanzang, who documented seeing two standing Buddha statues adorned with gold and jewelry, as well as a third, larger statue in a reclining position representing the ‘Sleeping Buddha’ in Mahaparinirvana. “Many caves where monks once lived still remain in Bamiyan, showcasing its role as a major Buddhist center,” he said. The Taliban’s destruction of these statues in 2001 shocked the world, leading UNESCO and many countries, including China, Sri Lanka, Poland, and India, to attempt to recreate or restore replicas. The new statue in Hanuthang brings Ladakh into this global effort to preserve the memory of the Bamiyan Buddha.

Yountan Gyatso, a local villager and project supporter, spoke on the community’s long-term vision for the statue. “In 2020, we began the preliminary survey and work on the site, and full-scale efforts started in 2022. We hope to complete the statue within the next seven years. While we cannot rebuild it in Afghanistan, we can create it here as a meaningful site for pilgrimage,” he explained. Gyatso believes that the project represents not only a revival of Ladakh’s artistic heritage but also an act of peace and solidarity.

The statue is expected to have a major cultural and economic impact on Ladakh, particularly in the Sham region, which is often overlooked by tourists drawn to more popular areas like Nubra and Changthang. Ven. Stanzin hopes the statue will bring Buddhist followers and tourists from around the world, boosting tourism in Sham and promoting Ladakh’s lesser-known heritage sites. “Ladakh as a whole will benefit, with more attention on our cultural and historical heritage,” he said.