Ladakh Boosts Rooftop Solar Adoption With Additional Subsidy, Know How Much Consumers Can Save

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: With an aim to accelerate rooftop solar adoption and support the region’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality, the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced an additional subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, offering financial incentives for installing solar panels. That it comes with attractive loan options available through banks, makes solar power more accessible to households and government buildings.

While the target is to cover at least 1,000 households in Ladakh under the scheme for 2024-25, so far 360 consumers have installed rooftop solar in Leh. Kargil, on the other hand, lags behind due to lack of local vendors. The scheme being consumer-driven, the administration is emphasising the need for public participation, and consequently, greater adoption of rooftop solar system.

"We have 75,000 consumers in Ladakh, including both Leh and Kargil, across all categories. Of these, 80% have been covered under smart metering, while the remaining 20% will be covered in second phase. We have already submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Government of India. If the funding is approved and released, we plan to achieve 100% smart meter installation in Ladakh," said Tsewang Paljor, Chief Engineer of Power Development Department (PDD), Ladakh.

The official stated that so far the response towards rooftop solar has been positive, especially in Leh district, where currently there are 360 consumers. "However, in Kargil, there are only 14 consumers. The low consumer number in Kargil is mainly due to non-availability of vendors. In Ladakh, a total of 16 local vendors are registered, of which eight are actively operating,” he said.

Benefits Of Rooftop Solar System

"We provide subsidies for systems ranging from 1KW to 3KW. Accordingly, consumers can choose between 1KW, 2KW, and 3KW. From the Centre, the subsidy is Rs 33,000 for 1KW, Rs 66,000 for 2KW, and Rs 85,800 for 3KW. This apart, UT Ladakh provides an extra subsidy of Rs 20,000 each for 1KW and 2KW systems and Rs 50,000 for 3KW systems. The total cost will be around Rs 1.80-1.90 lakh. After availing the subsidy, the final cost for the consumer is approximately Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000," the PDD official said.

The initiative has encouraged many people to adopt rooftop solar panels. Consumers can also avail benefits from net metering under the smart metering system for 3KW. Any excess electricity generated but not used is fed back into the PDD grid network, he mentioned.

Rooftop solar panel system installed in Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

On the tariff, Paljor said, "For BPL consumers, the tariff rate per unit is Rs 1.50. However, they cannot use more than 200 units in a month. If their consumption exceeds this limit, they will no longer be considered under the BPL category."

He further clarified that there is no subsidy available for installations beyond 3KW. However, consumers can install up to 10KW of rooftop solar, but they must sign a contract agreement with the department.

"For domestic consumers, the tariff is structured in slabs. The rate for the first 200 units is Rs 2.20 per unit. For consumption between 200 and 400 units, the rate is Rs 3.80 per unit. If the usage exceeds 400 units, the rate increases to Rs 4.20 per unit. For consumption beyond this limit, the charge is Rs 12 per unit," the official explained.

The PDD chief engineer further elucidated how the initiative will contribute to a carbon-neutral Ladakh. "Both solar and hydropower generation play a very crucial role in achieving carbon neutrality. The energy generated from the sun is completely green and sustainable. Electricity generation will improve as more people install rooftop solar systems, transforming them from consumers to prosumers, who consume as well as produce electricity. This will also help enhance voltage stability in the region. The bigger benefit is solar panels have a guaranteed lifespan of 25 years, which ensures long-term and maximum solar power generation."

Morup Stanzin, a rooftop solar consumer, said, "I used to receive an electricity bill of Rs 8000-9000 every month. After subsidies from the Centre and the UT, we had to pay only Rs 50,000 from our own pocket. The lifespan of the solar panels is around 25 years, which is good, and I availed the subsidy for a 3KW system. Though there are options for 1KW and 2KW, most people opt for 3KW for domestic use, and even vendors recommend it. If required, I will consider extending it to 5KW. After installation, we have to apply for net metering. But maintenance is important. We need to clean the solar panels twice a month to ensure maximum energy generation."

"I skipped using kerosene and have been using a solar water heater for the last 12 years, which is good for the environment. The only thing we need is a 10x12 space," he added.

PDD chief engineer Paljor said, "The national target is to reach one crore households, while in Ladakh, our target for 2024-25 was 1000 households. Since this initiative is consumer-driven, we cannot force people to adopt it. So far, we have 360 consumers using rooftop solar, and by March, we aim to cover 400 households in Ladakh."

"This year, we are also planning to bring government buildings in Ladakh under the rooftop solar scheme, for which a contract has already been awarded. A total of 1533 buildings have been identified, 621 in Leh and 912 in Kargil," he added.

However, solar vendors feel that the response to rooftop solar panels are either mixed or not upto the mark. "The response has not been as good as we had expected, as many people are still unaware of this technology. Currently, most consumers are from Leh city, while there is need for more awareness about this scheme in villages. Since October, I have installed nearly 50-60 rooftop solar systems. I would say there has been a mixed response from consumers, partly due to challenges faced by the department in implementing net metering," said Konchok Tharchin, a rooftop solar vendor in Leh.

He urged, "People to take advantage of the subsidy while it is available, as the target is to fully implement the scheme by 2027, after which it will no longer be available."

Another rooftop solar vendor, Tsewang Stanzin, said, "This is a great opportunity to minimise electricity bills for a lifetime. Most people opt for a 3KW system as it offers the maximum subsidy. I installed a rooftop solar system seven months ago, and now my electricity bill is negative. My system generates around 15-20 units per day with a 3KW setup, which is very efficient."

"While installation was paused during winter season, in the last three months, I have installed 43 systems. The response has been very positive. People need to understand that the government provides a 75% subsidy, and consumers only need to bear the remaining 25%," he added.